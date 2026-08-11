SEG Solar has opened its newest facility, a 4 GW solar module assembly plant in Tomball, Texas. Once the plant is fully operational next year, it will bring SEG's annual module assembly capacity to 6 GW, joining the company's original 2 GW facility in nearby Houston. As part of the grand opening ceremonies, SEG also announced plans to build an additional 4.6 GW module assembly factory within 18 months. The new facility would be located across the street from the new Tomball plant and bring the company's total annual capacity to 10.6 GW, making it the largest crystalline silicon solar module ...

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