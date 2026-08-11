University of Technology Sydney (UTS) research shows PV panels installed as part of an integrated biosolar system installed in Western Sydney have outperformed a conventional rooftop system by an average of 11.1% during the Australian summer, with peak gains of up to 23.25% during extreme heat events. The study, led by the UTS in collaboration with the Bradfield Development Authority (BDA), focused on a biosolar system installed atop the First Building, the first construction project delivered as part of the greater Bradfield City site being developed in Western Sydney. The biosolar system combines ...

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