New partnership launches stablecoin spending card from Hong Kong, with plans to expand into Mexico by end of 2026

Thredd, the AI-first issuer processing platform, today announced that it has been selected by Cashi to power its new stablecoin spending and cashback card programme, now live in Hong Kong, with expansion into Mexico set for late 2026.

Cashi is a stablecoin spending app and cashback card designed to make digital assets practical for everyday life. Through the Cashi app, consumers can hold and send digital assets, or use their Cashi card directly for purchases such as groceries, subscriptions, online shopping, travel and other everyday expenses.

The Hong Kong programme is now live, issuing virtual Visa cards and enabling Googlepay to end users. Cashi's planned expansion into Mexico will add physical cards alongside its virtual card offering, with support for Apple Pay. The phased rollout establishes a foundation for Cashi to expand its stablecoin card proposition across additional markets.

"Cashi is helping turn stable digital assets into something consumers can use naturally in their everyday lives," said Damien Gough, Head of APAC, Thredd. "Launching a programme across markets as distinct as Hong Kong and Mexico requires technology that can support local payment requirements without compromising the consistency of the customer experience. Thredd's platform gives Cashi a strong foundation to launch, expand and bring its vision for borderless spending to more consumers."

"Cashi was built for people who need money that moves globally and holds its value while it waits," said Esther Wong, CEO, CASHI. "Our goal is to make digital dollars feel as useful and intuitive as the money people already use every day. Thredd's experience supporting crypto card programmes, and its ability to support expansion across multiple markets made it the right issuer processing partner for Cashi."

About Cashi

Cashi is a stablecoin spending app and cashback card, built to make money simple, usable, and borderless. People use Cashi to hold, send, and spend stablecoins globally: online, in stores, and while travelling, anywhere Visa is accepted. Cashi works with regulated financial and technology partners to deliver its card and payment services. Stable money, simply yours. Learn more at www.cashi.com.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 50+ countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811217341/en/

Contacts:

Simeon Lando

Chief Marketing Officer

press@thredd.com