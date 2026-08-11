AM Best will hold its long-standing annual Reinsurance Market Briefing at the 2026 Rendez-Vous de Septembre (Rendez-Vous) on Sunday, 6 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST) at the Hotel Hermitage in Monte Carlo.

Firmly established as the leading open-invitation market presentation event at the annual global reinsurance Rendez-Vous, this briefing session will provide a unique opportunity for reinsurance market insight and opinion ahead of busy bilateral meeting schedules. Delegates of the Rendez-Vous will meet with and hear from senior management and analytical personnel from across our global offices as they deliver AM Best's latest perspectives on the state of the global reinsurance sector.

The briefing's discussion topics will include:

Trend analysis on the global reinsurance sector;

AM Best's views on property reinsurance covers and whether rate adequacy can be maintained on them;

AM Best's global reinsurance outlooks and the drivers of future rating movements;

Impact of alternative capital and insurance-linked securities (ILS); and

Key rating issues impacting all reinsurers.

To register online, please click on the following link: Reinsurance Market Briefing AM Best Rendez-Vous de Septembre.

AM Best publishes global reinsurance analyses on various major themes and sub-sector segments, regional markets and a ranking of the largest players by premium volume, ahead of the Rendez-Vous. The 2026 special reports will be available from August. To access the reports and current and immediate past commentaries and analyses as well as video coverage of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre events, please visit AM Best's Reinsurance Information center.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811760847/en/

Contacts:

Edem Kuenyehia

Director, Market Development

& Communications

+44 20 7397 0280

edem.kuenyehia@ambest.com