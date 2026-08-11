Trifork Group AG: Trifork subsidiary Nine to maintain and further develop Denmark's digital admissions platform for higher education

Press Release



Trifork subsidiary Nine to maintain and further develop Denmark's digital admissions platform for higher education

Copenhagen Denmark, 11 August 2026

Nine has been awarded a four-year contract with an estimated value of DKK 50 million (approximately EUR 6.7 million) by the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science. Under the contract, Nine will maintain and further develop Den Koordinerede Tilmelding ("Coordinated Admissions"), the digital platform supporting admissions to higher education programs in Denmark.

Nine will assume responsibility for the application, while the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science will continue to manage the technical operations of the platform.

The first major milestone will be the Quota 2 application deadline in March 2027, marking the first application round on the platform with Nine as the responsible application provider.

Each year, the application handles approximately 85,000 applicants and 229,000 applications across 940 programmes offered by 30 higher education institutions.

"KOT Optagelse supports a vital and highly complex process that affects more than 80,000 prospective students every year. We are therefore both proud of the trust placed in us and fully aware of the responsibility that comes with the assignment. Our first priority is to ensure a smooth transition and establish a stable foundation for the next admissions round," says Jacob Strange, Chief Executive Officer of Nine.

As part of the contract, Nine will also contribute to the continuous optimization of the solution and carry out minor changes and further development activities in close collaboration with the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science.

Image: Nine CEO, Jacob Strange

https://trifork.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Jacob-Strange-Nine-CEO-Founder.png



About Nine A/S

Nine A/S is a Danish technology consultancy and part of the Trifork Group. The company develops and maintains business-critical digital solutions for public authorities and regulated organizations in Denmark. Nine provides expertise within software development, IT architecture, modernization and application management, helping customers create secure, reliable and user-friendly public services. Learn more at nine.dk.

About Trifork Group

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a global technology company specializing in designing, building, and operating advanced software for enterprise and public sector customers. With 1,102 FTEs across 16 countries, Trifork serves as an end-to-end technology partner to organizations in complex and regulated industries, including public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation.

Learn more at trifork.com.

Contact

Malthe Kringelbach Iversen, CMO

mki@trifork.com +45 31 53 65 79