Moberg Pharma AB: Moberg Pharma strengthens organization ahead of European launch

STOCKHOLM, August 11, 2026. Moberg Pharma AB (OMX: MOB) announces changes to its management team and strengthens the organization ahead of upcoming launches. The management team will be joined by two new members in Helena Jansson, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO, and Vaidrius Navikas, Chief Medical Officer. At the same time, Christina Erixon will step down from the management team.

Moberg Pharma is in a growth phase, with ongoing launch preparations in a large number of countries, in parallel with regulatory processes across an increasing number of new markets. During the spring, the collaboration with Karo Healthcare was expanded and the companies now collaborate in 19 European markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and China. To support the increased level of activity, the company is now strengthening its organization with additional key expertise.

Helena Jansson has more than 30 years of experience from leading positions in business management, business development and commercialization within life sciences. Helena has led global marketing, sales, and commercial operations which will add extensive cross-functional leadership experience and a proven track record in creating long-term partnerships and delivering growth to the company. Most recently, Helena held the position as Managing Director at Palette Life Sciences AB and has previously been responsible for the commercial portfolios of BioPhausia AB and Medivir AB.

Vaidrius Navikas, MD, PhD, MBA, has more than 30 years of global experience in pharmaceutical development and commercialization. Prior to joining Moberg Pharma, he held positions at several pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions, most recently as Head of Global Medical Affairs at H. Lundbeck A/S. Vaidrius has extensive experience in clinical development, medical affairs, regulatory strategy, and scientific engagement.

Christina Erixon, Senior Director Product Management, will step down from the management team but will remain a part-time consultant to the company. Following these changes, the management team will consist of Anna Ljung, Annica Magnusson, Helena Jansson, Mark Beveridge and Vaidrius Navikas.

"First of all, I would like to thank Christina for her excellent efforts for Moberg Pharma and for her valuable participation in the management team. At the same time, I am very pleased to welcome Helena and Vaidrius to Moberg Pharma. Helena brings extensive experience in business development, partnerships and commercialization, while Vaidrius strengthens our medical capabilities ahead of the many launches and regulatory activities that are now underway. Together, they give us further strength in the next phase of Moberg Pharma's development", says Anna Ljung, CEO of Moberg Pharma AB.

For additional information, please contact:

Anna Ljung, CEO, Phone: +46 8 522 307 01, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

About this information

This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 11th, 2026, at 8:00 am CEST.

About Moberg Pharma, www.mobergpharma.com

Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is a Swedish pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing proprietary innovations based on drug delivery of proven compounds. The company's drug MOB-015 is a novel topical treatment for onychomycosis (nail fungus) with market approval in 14 countries. MOB-015 is sold in Sweden and Norway under the brand name Terclara® and is available at all pharmacy chains. Phase 3 clinical trials for MOB-015 involving more than 800 patients indicate that the product has the potential to become the future market leader in onychomycosis. Moberg Pharma has agreements with commercial partners in place in various regions including Europe, APAC, Canada and China. Moberg Pharma is headquartered in Stockholm and the company's shares are listed under Small Cap on Nasdaq Stockholm (OMX: MOB).