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WKN: A0LBTW | ISIN: FI0009014575 | Ticker-Symbol: M6Q
Tradegate
10.08.26 | 15:24
16,890 Euro
-0,47 % -0,080
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
METSO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METSO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,72016,73014:41
16,72016,73014:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
96 Leser
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Metso Corporation: President, Aggregates Markku Simula to leave Metso

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on August 11, 2026, at 09:00 a.m. EEST

Markku Simula, President, Aggregates business area, has decided to leave Metso. He will continue in his current role until a successor has been appointed and will leave Metso by the end of February 2027 at the latest.

Markku has had a distinguished career at Metso spanning more than three decades. Since joining the company, he has held several leadership positions and has served as President of the Aggregates business area and a member of the Metso Leadership Team since 2017.

"Markku has made an exceptional contribution to Metso during his 35-year career. He has been instrumental in developing our Aggregates business into the leading global business it is today,

strengthening our customer focus, technology leadership and operational capabilities. At the same time, he has built a strong leadership team and a solid platform for continued profitable growth. While we will miss his deep expertise and leadership, I fully respect his decision and thank him for his commitment and contributions. I wish Markku every success in his future endeavors," says Sami Takaluoma, President and CEO of Metso.

The recruitment process for a new President, Aggregates business area, has started.

Further information:

Metso Media Desk, tel. +358 20?482 1930, email: media(at)metso.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

www.metso.com

Metso is a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. We improve our customers' energy and water efficiency, increase their productivity, and reduce environmental risks with our product and service expertise. We are the partner for positive change.

Metso is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. At the end of 2025 Metso had close to 18,000 employees in around 50 countries, and sales in 2025 were about EUR 5.3 billion. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

metso.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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