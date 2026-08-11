Ponsse Oyj: Ponsse's half-year report for 1 January - 30 June 2026

PONSSE PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11 AUGUST 2026 AT 9:00 AM (EEST)

APRIL - JUNE:

- Order intake totalled EUR 179.2 (177.1) million

- Net sales amounted to EUR 187.1 (172.3) million

- Operating profit totalled to EUR 10.9 (7.4) million, equalling 5.8 (4.3) per cent of net sales

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.34 (0.06)

- Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 11.4 (-11.3) million



JANUARY - JUNE:

- Order intake totalled EUR 372.4 (361.7) million

- Order books stood at EUR 160.0 (192.5) million at the end of the period under review

- Net sales amounted to EUR 353.9 (357.7) million

- Operating profit totalled to EUR 12.5 (20.6) million, equalling 3.5 (5.7) per cent of net sales

- Net result was EUR 12.0 (16.1) million

- Earnings per share were EUR 0.43 (0.58)

- Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 19.1 (4.6) million

- Equity ratio was 58.6 (60.1) per cent at the end of the period under review





PROFIT GUIDANCE FOR 2026 UNCHANGED



The company's euro-denominated operating profit in 2026 is estimated to be on par with the operating profit in 2025 (EUR 41.6 million).





KEY INDICATORS 1-6/2026 1-6/2025 Change 1-12/2025 Order intake (MEUR) 372.4 361.7 3.0% 702.7 Order books (MEUR) 160.0 192.5 -16.9% 141.4 Net sales (MEUR) 353.9 357.7 -1.1% 749.9 Operating profit (MEUR) 12.5 20.6 -39.4% 41.6 Operating profit (%) 3.5 5.7 5.6 Result before taxes (MEUR) 13.2 20.0 -34.1% 40.0 Diluted and undiluted earnings per share (EUR) 0.43 0.58 -25.9% 1.09 R&D expenditure, MEUR 13.1 13.3 -1.5% 26.6 Capital expenditure (MEUR) 6.3 9.9 -36.6% 22.7 Equity per share (EUR) 11.96 11.55 3.5% 12.08 Net interest-bearing liabilities (MEUR) 26.4 22.1 19.5% 20.5 Net gearing (%) 7.9 6.8 6.1 Equity ratio (%) 58.6 60.1 59.5 Cash flow from operating activities 19.1 4.6 >100.0% 23.3 Average number of employees 1,934 2,055 -5.9% 2,083

PRESIDENT AND CEO JUHO NUMMELA:The forest machine market remained challenging during the second quarter. Long-standing market uncertainty persisted, stemming from the global situation. Despite this, the order flow slightly exceeded the level of the comparison period, with orders received totalling EUR 179.2 (177.1) million. Factory capacity utilisation remained high relative to the market situation, and the company's order books continued to decline and stood at EUR 160.0 (192.5) million at the end of the review period.Ponsse's new forest machine sales developed moderately during the period in the Nordic countries, the Baltic region and Central and Southern Europe. However, machine volumes in the Finnish and Swedish markets fell significantly short of the previous year's level in the first half of the year, but Ponsse's market share developed favourably in both markets. In North America, market sentiment was cautious, and machine sales remained subdued in both the United States and Canada. The customers' investment decisions in most market areas are delayed due to the situation in the forest industry and the uncertainty of the operating environment, keeping the demand for new forest machines weak.The Full Service agreement in Brazil expired during the second quarter. The ramp-down of the agreement was carried out according to plan and in good cooperation with the customer. Provisions made for the agreement proved to be sufficient, and the provisions that became unnecessary were reversed into the second-quarter result.The factory returned to two shifts in week 11. Sales were good given the market situation, and factory capacity utilisation was maintained at a good level throughout the second quarter. The company's net sales increased by around 9% from the previous year and amounted to EUR 187.1 (172.3) million in the second quarter. Growth was driven by the invoicing of new machines and Epec's strong performance. First-half net sales fell slightly short of the previous year, standing at EUR 353.9 (357.7) million.Second-quarter profitability developed favourably, supported by growth in net sales, Epec's strong performance, and the reversal of provisions related to the Brazilian Full Service agreement. The company still has work to do in strengthening cost discipline. Relative profitability in the second quarter was 5.8 (4.3) per cent. However, first-half profitability lagged behind the previous year due to weak performance in the first quarter.The cash flow for the review period was EUR 19.1 (4.6) million. Used machine sales remained subdued, and current sales volumes were not yet sufficient to turn used machine inventory into decline. The company's solvency remained very strong, and its equity ratio remained at an excellent level.We are looking forward to the upcoming busy autumn trade fair season. Fairs and other forestry events offer us the opportunity to engage closely with local customers and hear their views and feedback on our solutions.We are aiming for success in the sale of new forest machines, used machines and digital services. At the same time, we will continue to take determined measures to strengthen cost-efficiency and improve profitability. We will also continue to invest in product development to renew our offering, strengthen our competitiveness and support sales development.OUTLOOK FOR THE FUTUREThe company's euro-denominated operating profit in 2026 is estimated to be on par with the operating profit in 2025 (EUR 41.6 million).Economic uncertainty persists and is affecting the demand for both forest industry end products and forest machines. Trade tensions, the geopolitical situation. the situation in the Middle East and fluctuations in the financial markets create a challenging operating environment, underscoring the importance of cost discipline and carefully considered investment levels.Ponsse invests in customer relationships and high-quality service. Investments are selectively targeted at product development, digital services and the strengthening of the sales and maintenance network. The Vieremä factory is being expanded with an extension to the welding shop, and productivity is being improved by automating welding and internal logistics. Improving profitability and purposeful cost management are at the core of our operations, and the company responds rapidly to changes in market conditions when necessary.





Vieremä, 11 August 2026



PONSSE PLC

Juho Nummela

President and CEO



FURTHER INFORMATION

Juho Nummela, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 495 690

Petri Härkönen, CFO, tel. +358 50 409 8362



DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Principal media

www.ponsse.com



Ponsse Plc is a company specialising in the sales, manufacture, servicing and technology of cut-to-length method forest machines and is driven by genuine interest in its customers and their business. Ponsse develops and manufactures sustainable and innovative harvesting solutions based on customers' needs.



The company was established by forest machine entrepreneur Einari Vidgren in 1970, and it has been a leader in timber harvesting solutions based on the cut-to-length method ever since. Ponsse is headquartered in Vieremä, Finland. The company's shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Nordic list.