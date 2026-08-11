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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
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Prisjakt Group AB (publ): Prisjakt Group publishes interim report for Q2 2026

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the second quarter and first half of 2026. The interim report is available on the company's website and is attached to this press release.

April - June 2026

  • Net revenue amounted to SEK 123.0 million, an increase of 16.4 per cent.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 43.0 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.9 per cent.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 22.9 million.
  • Click-outs amounted to 30.0 million, an increase of 8 per cent.

January - June 2026

  • Net revenue amounted to SEK 243.3 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 84.8 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.9 per cent.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to SEK 43.5 million.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 73.6 million.
  • Click-outs amounted to 61.5 million, an increase of 10 per cent.

Peter Greberg, CEO of Prisjakt, comments:
"During the second quarter, net revenue increased by 16.4 per cent year on year to SEK 123.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 34.9 per cent. We continued to grow the number of connected stores and click-outs increased by 8 per cent. Product Chat is reaching more users and AI Comparisons is now a standard feature in almost every search. This strengthens Prisjakt's role in supporting consumers when purchasing decisions are made."

For more information, please contact:
Peter Greberg, CEO, +46 (0) 706 16 13 71, peter.greberg@prisjakt.nu
Petra Stebner Jerleke, CFO, +46 (0) 734 44 19 47, petra.stebner@prisjakt.nu
Fredrik Johansson, IR Manager, +46 (0) 703 39 65 02, fredrik.johansson@prisjakt.nu

This information is information that Prisjakt Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 11 August 2026 at 08:30 CEST.

Prisjakt is the Nordic region's leading independent product and price comparison service. Since its founding in 2002, the mission has remained the same - to help consumers make better purchasing decisions. Prisjakt does this by collecting and presenting transparent and reliable information about retailers, products and prices. Every month, millions of consumers use Prisjakt's service, which is available in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

This information is information that Prisjakt is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-11 08:30 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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