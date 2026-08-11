Italian heat pump manufacturer Rhoss has expanded its MidiPACK-PI range of reversible air-to-water heat pumps with two new sizes using propane (R290) as the refrigerant. The company said the new models are intended to extend the application range of the product line, providing higher capacities for larger residential and light-commercial installations. They complement the smaller MidiPACK-PI THAITP 120÷135 series, which covers cooling capacities from 18.7 kW to 28.9 kW and heating capacities from 20.8 kW to 34.9 kW. The new MidiPACK-PI TCAITP-THAITP 139÷165 series comprises four models, with nominal ...

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