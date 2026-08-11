The U.S. Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) recent decision to add foreign-made power inverters to its "Covered List" is prompting the U.S. photovoltaic and energy storage markets to accelerate the shift toward domestically manufactured equipment. An analysis shared Friday by Wood Mackenzie suggests the U.S. industry is well positioned to respond, with manufacturers' announced plans indicating that domestic annual production capacity for PV inverters and power conversion systems (PCS) could exceed 100 GWac by the end of 2027. On July 28, the FCC added foreign-made power inverters to its ...

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