DJ Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS) Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Aug-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 324.5796 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 65360911 CODE: MEUS ISIN: LU0908500XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LEI Code: 213800RFZBG42O5X1D89 Sequence No.: 439258 EQS News ID: 2380468 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2380468&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)