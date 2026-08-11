New Omdia research reveals that iPhone users spend around 40% more on microdrama apps than Android users, challenging common assumptions about who consumes and pays for this rapidly growing form of entertainment.

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Microdrama app users as a share of device owners and paid user share by market, April 2026

Although microdramas are often perceived as appealing primarily to lower-income or niche audiences, Omdia's latest Consumer Research suggests the reality is far more nuanced. In several major markets, iPhone users are significantly more likely to pay for microdrama content than Android users, highlighting the strong commercial potential of these audiences.

In the United States, microdrama adoption is now well established across both mobile ecosystems. Around 9% of iPhone users and 10% of Android users have used at least one microdrama app during the past three months. Monetization rates are also remarkably similar, with 69% of iPhone users and 68% of Android users saying they pay for content through subscriptions, one-off purchases, or in-app currencies.

Outside the United States, however, clear differences emerge:

Brazil: 48% of iPhone users pay for microdrama content, compared with 39% of Android users.

Germany: 49% versus 44%.

South Korea: 59% versus 45%, representing the largest gap among the markets analyzed.

Complementing the consumer survey, Omdia's analysis of Sensor Tower data found that iPhone users spend approximately $14 per week on microdrama apps, compared with around $10 per week for Android users.

The research indicates that while audience reach is becoming increasingly similar across mobile platforms, willingness to pay and overall consumer value differ significantly between device ecosystems and regions.

"Microdramas are rapidly becoming one of the fastest-growing segments of digital entertainment. Understanding who watches is important, but understanding who pays is what drives long-term commercial success," said Maria Rua Aguete, Head of Media Entertainment at Omdia.

"What's particularly fascinating is how our research challenges many of the assumptions surrounding microdrama audiences. The genre has often been dismissed as appealing primarily to lower-income or niche consumers. Our findings tell a different story. In many markets, iPhone users are actually more likely to pay for microdrama content than Android users, highlighting that these audiences are more diverse and commercially valuable than many in the industry have assumed.

"For content owners, app developers, and advertisers, understanding these differences will be critical as the global microdrama market continues to expand."

Maria Rua Aguete will present Omdia's latest research on the global microdrama market at IBC 2026 in Amsterdam and MIPCOM 2026 in Cannes later this year.

About the research

The findings are based on Omdia Consumer Research conducted in the United States, Brazil, Germany, and South Korea in April 2026, combined with Omdia analysis of Sensor Tower data.

ABOUT OMDIA

Omdia, part of TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), is a technology research and advisory group. Our deep knowledge of tech markets grounded in real conversations with industry leaders and hundreds of thousands of data points, make our market intelligence our clients' strategic advantage. From R&D to ROI, we identify the greatest opportunities and move the industry forward.

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Contacts:

Fasiha Khan: Fasiha.khan@omdia.com



Eric Thoo: eric.thoo@omdia.com