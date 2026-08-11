Lamda Development: The Ellinikon Sports Park Opens to All as Europe's Largest Urban Regeneration Project Accelerates Toward Completion

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ellinikon, Europe's largest urban regeneration project and spearheaded by LAMDA Development, has reached a major milestone with the opening of The Ellinikon Sports Park, the project's first large-scale public sports and wellness destination. The debut marks a significant step in transforming the former Athens International Airport into a next-generation coastal city, while construction continues at pace across residential neighborhoods, landmark retail destinations, and the iconic Riviera Tower.

Spanning 287,000 square meters, The Ellinikon Sports Park has been designed as an open, accessible destination designed for high-performance and recreational athletes alike, as well as families, tourists, and all Athenians, reinforcing sport, wellness, and public space as defining elements of the project's vision for a 15-minute city. The park features a completed track and field complex, football pitches, and throwing field, alongside free-play courts for tennis and basketball, athletes' dorms, flexible recreation areas, and 115,000 square meters of expansive landscaped and open green space.

The Sports Park already demonstrated its ability to host world-class events earlier this year when it welcomed thousands of spectators for the EKO Super Special Stage of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship Acropolis Rally, offering an early glimpse of the international competitions, community programming, and public events the venue will accommodate.

Odisseas Athanasiou, CEO of LAMDA Development, stated: "The delivery of the first phase of the Sports Park to the public marks an important and highly symbolic milestone for The Ellinikon. This is the moment when The Ellinikon truly opens its doors to the public, giving citizens the opportunity to experience first-hand the first tangible elements of the new way of life taking shape within Europe's largest urban regeneration project. For all of us, this is a major step in a journey that began years ago, driven by vision, perseverance, and a deep belief in our goal."

As the Sports Park opens its doors, construction continues to accelerate across every district of The Ellinikon, with residential neighborhoods expanding, landmark retail destinations advancing toward completion, and Riviera Tower reaching its final height.

Residential Neighborhoods Continue to Expand

The Ellinikon's residential portfolio continues to grow with the recent launch of The Courtyards, the newest offering within the Little Athens neighborhood. Designed by acclaimed Greek practice AUDO Architects, the development comprises 324 contemporary residences across 11 buildings, featuring one- to four-bedroom homes inspired by modern Mediterranean living. Select penthouses include expansive rooftop terraces, while 35 ground-floor residences offer private gardens with either a swimming pool or jacuzzi. All homes include underground parking and dedicated storage.

Construction is advancing across The Ellinikon's residential projects, with the first properties expected to be delivered in early 2027, followed by the phased delivery of additional residences throughout 2027. Marking another important milestone, the first fully completed showcase residence at Promenade Heights in Little Athens has now been unveiled, offering the inaugural finished home experience within The Ellinikon and providing a first glimpse of the quality, design, and craftsmanship that will define the community.

Landmark Retail Destinations Advance

Construction also continues on Riviera Galleria, a premium retail and dining destination designed by renowned Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Spanning 23,000 square meters, it aspires to bring together a curated mix of international and Greek fashion, lifestyle, and dining concepts, from daytime to evening. Its undulating architectural canopy is inspired by the movement of water. Scheduled for construction completion in early 2027, Riviera Galleria has already signed Heads of Terms representing 76 percent of its gross leasable area.

Elsewhere within The Ellinikon, construction is now underway on The Ellinikon Mall, designed by internationally acclaimed architectural office Aedas. Set to become Greece's largest and most advanced retail destination and one of Southern Europe's premier shopping, entertainment, and leisure destinations, the project recently marked the start of construction following community engagement sessions that outlined implementation timelines, environmental monitoring measures, and traffic management plans. Spanning 100,000 square meters of gross leasable area, the mall will combine indoor and outdoor environments through a sustainable, hybrid design that seamlessly integrates retail, dining, entertainment, and green public space. Signed Heads of Terms have already reached 70 percent of the mall's total gross leasable area, reflecting strong retailer demand ahead of its anticipated completion in 2029.

The opening of The Ellinikon Sports Park, alongside the structural completion of Riviera Tower, construction completion of Riviera Galleria, the commencement of construction on The Ellinikon Mall, the continued advancement of residential neighborhoods, and the launch of LAMDA Labs, demonstrates the accelerating realization of one of the world's most ambitious mixed-use developments.

For more information about The Ellinikon, please visit https://theellinikon.com.gr/

For more information about LAMDA Development, please visit https://www.lamdadev.com

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