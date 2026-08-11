ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Expands UK Channel Presence with Renaissance Distribution Partnership

PUNE, India, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its leading Unified Management solution, has entered into a partnership with Renaissance Distribution in the United Kingdom. Building on an established relationship in Ireland, Renaissance Distribution has been appointed as a UK distributor for the complete Scalefusion portfolio. Building on a successful collaboration in Ireland, the expanded partnership brings Scalefusion's UEM, OneIdP and Veltar portfolio to channel partners across the UK.

The expanded relationship enables managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and technology resellers throughout the UK to deliver Scalefusion, a comprehensive platform for endpoint management, identity-led access, and endpoint security.

As organizations continue to manage increasingly diverse device environments across remote, hybrid, frontline, and office-based workforces, partners require solutions that simplify endpoint management while strengthening access control and security. Through this partnership, UK channel partners can help customers manage devices across multiple operating systems, secure user access with contextual identity controls, and enforce endpoint security and compliance, all from a single pane of glass.

"Our partnership with Renaissance in Ireland has been incredibly valuable, and we're excited to extend that success into the UK," said Sally King, Channel Business Development Manager, UK & Ireland, Scalefusion. "Renaissance has a strong understanding of the channel ecosystem and a proven ability to help partners deliver value to their customers. Together, we look forward to helping UK partners address modern endpoint management, identity, and security challenges with a unified platform."

"Partners are managing customer requirements that extend beyond traditional office endpoints. They need to consider how devices are deployed and supported, who can access business applications and how policies remain effective across remote and frontline environments." said Qasim Bhatti, Sales Director at Renaissance Distribution. "Scalefusion gives partners a connected way to address these requirements through unified endpoint management, identity-led access and endpoint security. Building on the relationship already established in Ireland, we can now help UK partners explore the portfolio, identify relevant customer opportunities and determine the right next step."

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 12,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, visit scalefusion.com.

About Renaissance Distribution

Renaissance Distribution is the specialist UK cybersecurity and infrastructure business of Northamber plc.

Renaissance works with MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, systems integrators, IT service providers, and technology resellers across the UK channel. Its portfolio spans cybersecurity, infrastructure, and technologies that help partners develop and expand their customer solutions and service offerings.

The Renaissance Distribution name aligns Northamber's UK cyber and infrastructure business with the established Renaissance operation in Ireland, creating a connected specialist brand across the UK and Ireland.

For more information, visit renaissance-distribution.com.

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