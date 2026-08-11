From ESS News Cyprus has taken its first step into commercial battery energy storage, with a 5 MWh system connected to the island's electricity grid and entering commercial operation in July. The project, developed by electricity supplier Petrolina Electric, marks the first participation of a utility battery system in Cyprus's electricity market and could provide a practical blueprint for the wider deployment of storage on the island. Known as the?'Pavlina Memorial Energy Park', the hybrid facility combines 1.8 MW of photovoltaic generation with a 5 MWh battery. The battery is installed behind ...

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