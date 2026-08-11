Czechia added 295 MW of solar during the first half of 2026 (H1), according to figures released by Czech solar association Solární Asociace. The figure is below the 357 MW deployed over the first half of 2025. It takes cumulative capacity to around 5.8 GW, building on the 5.5 GW that were deployed by the end of last year. Solární Asociace attributes this year's market slowdown to a decrease in residential installations, which account for around 50 MW of H1 installations. "The completed projects are largely projects financed by the New Green for Savings program from last year," the association ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...