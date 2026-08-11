A group of researchers led by Qatar Univerity has developed a spherical photovoltaic module that utilizes reflectors to increase solar energy harvesting. "We developed and experimentally demonstrated a practical module-scale spherical photovoltaic prototype comprising 450 monofacial silicon solar cells distributed over a 0.70 m diameter spherical substrate and integrated with a reflective base," corresponding author Amith Khandakar told pv magazine. "Unlike conventional flat PV modules, which have a single dominant surface orientation, the spherical geometry distributes photovoltaic cells over ...

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