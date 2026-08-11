Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Data Center UPS Market - $30.7B Opportunity by 2031 as Power Demand Reaches 28.3 GW - Arizton

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent research by Arizton, the global data center UPS market size by investment was valued at USD 14.24 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 30.74 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.69% during the forecast period. Growth is being shaped by the expansion of hyperscale and AI-ready data centers, alongside rising rack power densities across cloud and colocation facilities, increasing demand for higher-capacity and more resilient UPS infrastructure.

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Data Center UPS Market

Pages: 480

Region: 9

Countries: 55

Company: 47

Segment: 4

Global Data Center UPS Market Scope

Market Size by Investment (2031) USD 30.74Billion Market Size by Investment (2025) USD 14.24 Billion CAGR By Investment (2025-2031) 13.69 % Power Capacity (2031) 28,307 MW Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market Segments Battery Technology, UPS Capacity, Tier Standards, Geography Geographical Analysis North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC, and Southeast Asia

Data Center UPS Demand is Concentrating Globally, With North America Leading at 48.0% of Investments

North America: North America continues to command the largest share of UPS investment, expected to account for 48.0% of global investments by 2031. The U.S. remains the largest market as hyperscale and AI campuses expand across Northern Virginia, Dallas, Phoenix, Silicon Valley, and Atlanta, increasing requirements for high-capacity, lithium-ion, and modular power infrastructure.

APAC: APAC combines a large installed base with strong expansion potential, making it the second largest and one of the fastest-growing regional markets. China leads existing capacity, while India is seeing rapid development from hyperscalers, colocation operators, and AI infrastructure providers. Singapore, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand are also strengthening regional capacity, supporting demand for scalable and energy-efficient UPS infrastructure.

Europe: Europe's UPS demand reflects both new capacity additions and the modernization of existing facilities. The UK, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and the Nordics remain key markets as operators address higher rack densities, efficiency requirements, and sustainability targets. In the UK, London remains the dominant data center cluster, supported by established locations such as Slough, Docklands, and Hayes.

Middle East & Africa: MEA is expected to record the strongest growth momentum, driven by digital transformation, cloud adoption, smart city initiatives, and colocation development. The UAE and Saudi Arabia lead regional investment through large-scale hyperscale and AI-ready data center developments, while South Africa remains Africa's largest data center hub. Kenya, Nigeria, Morocco, and Egypt are also emerging as growing data center markets.

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Data Center Power Architectures are Expanding Beyond Traditional UPS Backup

Data center operators are increasingly combining UPS systems with onsite power systems, microgrids, and energy storage as they look to strengthen power resilience and improve energy efficiency across critical facilities. This shift is creating demand for more advanced battery technologies, with lithium-ion investment projected to increase from USD 5.98 billion in 2025 to USD 16.29 billion by 2031, supported by higher energy density, longer operating life, lower maintenance, and a smaller footprint than conventional batteries. The move toward integrated power architectures is already evident in large-scale facilities such as STACK Infrastructure's ZUR02 data center in Zurich, where lithium-ion batteries are integrated with double-conversion UPS systems and N+1 redundancy to support critical operations and power resilience.

AI Workloads are Raising the Power Requirements of Data Center UPS Systems

The rapid deployment of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) is changing data center power requirements, with AI clusters creating higher and more variable loads than traditional cloud environments. As AI facilities increasingly move beyond 50-100 kW per rack, compared with around 5-15 kW in conventional data centers, operators are adapting UPS architectures through modular designs, advanced batteries, and medium-voltage systems to manage higher power densities and dynamic loads. The growing complexity of AI environments is also increasing demand for intelligent UPS systems that use AI, ML, and predictive analytics to monitor battery health, load patterns, thermal conditions, and equipment performance in real time. This shift is influencing product development, with Solidion Technology's Peak Series UPS, introduced in October 2025, designed for AI data centers with a smaller footprint and longer battery life.

Data Center Ups Market: Segments to Watch

Lithium-Ion UPS: Fastest-growing battery segment, gaining traction as operators prioritize higher energy density, longer service life, lower maintenance, and smaller footprints across AI and hyperscale facilities.

VRLA UPS: Remains significant across legacy and enterprise data centers because of its established installed base and cost advantage but faces increasing substitution from lithium-ion in new high-density facilities.

Flywheel UPS: Finding a strong fit in mission-critical and high-power environments, where rapid discharge, high power density, and low maintenance complement generator-based backup architectures.

>1,000 kVA UPS: Fastest-growing capacity segment, reflecting the increasing scale of hyperscale campuses and AI infrastructure, where higher rack densities require larger and more resilient UPS configurations.

Major operators in the Global Data Center UPS Market

Key Vendor Profiles

ABB

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Piller Power Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Borri

Cyber Power Systems

Canovate

CENTIEL

Enconnex

EverExceed

Fuji Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER Electric Power

Huawei Technologies

Kohler

Marathon Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Panduit

Rittal

Riello Elettronica Group

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Trystar

Thycon

Toshiba

VYCON

ZincFive

Solidion Technology

Marathon Power

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

What is the growth rate of the global data center UPS market?

How big is the global data center UPS market?

What are the key trends in the data center UPS industry?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the global data center UPS market by 2031?

Who are the key vendors in the global data center UPS market?

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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

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