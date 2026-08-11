Millennium Hotels and Resorts Partners with HXE to Strengthen Global MICE Business Through Digital Innovation

The strategic partnership enables seamless digital integration between MICE and hotel operations, strengthens MHR's Where Business Connects proposition, and expands access to qualified MICE opportunities.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR), a global hospitality leader with a portfolio spanning key destinations worldwide, has entered into a Strategic Partnership Program agreement with HXE in Singapore. The partnership combines MHR's global hospitality network with HXE's digital MICE platform to create new opportunities for corporate meetings and events while supporting the growing demand for seamless, technology-enabled event planning.

The collaboration reinforces MHR's Where Business Connects proposition by strengthening the group's visibility among HXE's extensive corporate and MICE customer base. Participating MHR hotels will gain access to HXE's platform, tools and client network, while HXE will support the sales journey from lead generation and enquiry management through to follow-up, enabling hotels to focus on conversion and seamless event delivery.

MHR's international portfolio of more than 145 properties across 80 destinations, combined with HXE's network of over 150,000 hotels and venues and more than 400,000 corporate clients, creates a complementary ecosystem designed to connect qualified demand with global hospitality expertise. Together, the partnership aims to improve how business events are sourced, managed and delivered while creating greater value for planners, hotels and corporate customers.

"China's outbound MICE sector continues to present significant commercial opportunities, as corporates and associations increasingly look for trusted hotel partners that can support their business needs across international destinations," said Cinn Tan, Chief Commercial Officer, Millennium Hotels and Resorts. "Our partnership with HXE strengthens our ability to capture qualified demands from the leading MICE sourcing platforms, while creating an additional channel to drive meetings and events business across our global portfolio. This collaboration supports our Where Business Connects proposition by connecting high-intent planners with our hotels, meeting spaces and destination expertise, helping us convert more opportunities and deliver stronger value for our owners, partners and clients."

The partnership supports MHR's broader strategy to strengthen its position within the global meetings and events ecosystem while supporting HXE's continued international expansion. By combining MHR's global hotel portfolio and destination expertise with HXE's technology platform and corporate network, both organisations aim to create a more connected, efficient and commercially effective MICE ecosystem for customers worldwide.

"HXE regards MHR as an agile and forward-thinking digital partner for global hotel groups amidst the rapid evolution of hotel MICE trends. The collaboration between HXE and MHR could truly initiate a seamless digital integration of MICE and hotel operations for MHR, enabling MHR hotels to be native to the complete scenarios of digital customer acquisition, service, and offline experiences. Furthermore, it enables HXE's massive corporate customer base to reach hundreds of MHR hotels across 80 major destination cities globally, such as Singapore, New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Dubai, with an efficiency 5 times faster than standard international hotel and meeting sourcing methods." said Liang Yang, CEO, HXE.

The Strategic Partnership Program will commence in August, with both organisations working together to drive qualified MICE demand across selected Millennium Hotels & Resorts properties globally while delivering greater value to meeting planners, corporate clients and hotel partners.

Media assets can be found here.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/millennium-hotels-and-resorts-partners-with-hxe-to-strengthen-global-mice-business-through-digital-innovation-302848222.html