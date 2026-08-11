Three Drill Rigs Active Testing the Hank Area

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV: KFR) (FSE: 9700) (OTCQB: KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") provides an update on the progress of its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the HWY 37 and Forrest Kerr Projects, located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.¹ Field crews mobilized in late May, and drilling commenced in June with three diamond drills currently active in the Hank-Mary District, supported by regional soil sampling, geophysical surveys, and surface exploration.

Since the start of the season, the Company has drilled 4,500m+ in seven drill holes across the Hank Porphyry-Epithermal targets and the Cash Porphyry target. Four holes have been completed, and three are actively drilling. Assay samples have not yet been returned from the laboratory for any 2026 drilling; the descriptions below are based on visual observations of drill core and have not been verified by assay. The location and traces of the 2026 drill holes are shown in Figure 1.

Highlights

7 drill holes completed to date totalling 4,500m+

HW-25-012 (completed - 884m), HW-25-015 (ongoing), HW-25-016 (ongoing), HW-25-017 (ongoing) are testing the Hank Porphyry Target.

An attempt was made to re-enter HW-25-011 2 at the start of the program but the hole was abandoned at 983.5m due to difficult drilling conditions (24.5m extension).

HW-25-013 (completed - 406m) tested a potential structural feeder to the "Pits" area of historical drilling.

HW-25-014 (completed - 652m) tested the Cash Porphyry Target.

2,452 soil geochemical samples have been taken within the Hank-Mary District as well as at the Mess Creek Target.

IP surveys have been ongoing since mid-July and airborne MMT surveys are expected to commence this week.

Geological mapping has been completed within the Hank area.

Dustin Perry, President and CEO of the Company, states, "The drill program is well underway at HWY 37 with multiple styles of mineralization tested. We are ahead of the drills with pad building and are set to continue testing the Hank Porphyry Cu-Au, Hank Intermediate Sulfidation and High Sulfidation Au-Ag targets as well as initial tests at the Flats area and following up at the Cash Target. We are encouraged so far by the diversity of alteration and mineralization seen, which is indicative of a large hydrothermal system at the greater Hank area."

Preliminary Summary of Drilling

HW-25-011 (re-entry)

Visual observations of mineralization indicate that porphyry alteration and mineralization continues from 959m to end of hole (EOH) (983.5m) similar to what was previously seen in HW-25-011.2 Difficult drilling conditions prevented further advancement of the hole past this point.

HW-25-012 (complete - 884m)

The drill hole was collared approximately 350m northeast from the HW-25-011 collar. The hole was designed to test the northern boundary of the mineralization observed in HW-25-011.2 Drilling intersected a structural zone of elevated sphalerite and galena between 57 to 219m depth. After this, it transitioned into a zone of quartz-chlorite-pyrite stockwork and sheeted quartz veins from 554m to 648m depth, followed by intense quartz-sericite-pyrite alteration to EOH and is interpreted to be porphyry-flanking.

HW-25-013 (complete - 406m)

The drill hole was designed to test a new interpretation that the Pits epithermal Au-Ag mineralization is fed by steeply dipping easterly structure. The hole collared approximately 330m east of the Pits area and approximately 370m north of HW-25-006 that returned 110m of 0.47 g/t Au.3 Drilling crossed a structural zone from near surface to the EOH. Shallow extents of the structure include concentric sooty pyrite-silica lined clasts of cockade breccia and deeper extents include sooty pyrite-cement breccia, carbonate-pyrite veins and breccia, fault gauge and cataclasite. Additional pads have been built in this area and further drilling will be completed this season to test for additional potential feeder structure targets.

HW-25-014 (complete - 652m)

The Cash target was tested with an initial drill hole to test for a possible porphyry system related to a large >30mV/V chargeability body. From 9.3m to EOH, drilling intersected multiple newly identified stocks of diorite to syenite porphyry with vein and disseminated pyrite-hematite-magnetite alteration interpreted as a porphyry flanking position. The hole is approximately 800m north-northeast of HW-25-013 and will be followed up with additional drilling.

HW-25-015, HW-25-016, HW-25-017 (currently drilling)

The three drills are currently testing the Hank Porphyry Target with the goal of determining the geometry of the porphyry alteration and mineralization. All three drills are currently drilling, and additional holes are planned for this area once the current holes are completed. HW-25-015 intersected a new observed style of massive to semi massive sulfide vein. The vein interval extends from 462.45 to 470.8m (8.35m) interrupted by 1 m of silica alteration monzonite. The vein contains sphalerite-pyrite-chalcopyrite-galena-carbonate-quartz. Below this, from 470.8 m to 506 m is a hydrothermal interval with pyritic silica-cement breccia, silica flooding and local galena and sphalerite much lower concentrations than in the massive sulfide-rich vein. More detail will be given on HW-26-015, -016 and -017 after the core has been logged sampled and sent for assay.





Figure 1: Plan view of current drilling within the Hank - Mary District

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11630/309148_7c232c8c74560b53_001full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Caswell is not independent of the Company. Visual descriptions of drill core mineralization and alteration referenced in this news release are preliminary in nature. Mineralization cannot be quantified, and true widths cannot be determined, until assay results are received and reviewed.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn-in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km² HWY 37 Project and 202 km² Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km². The Company currently has 156,302,063 shares outstanding.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities and programs, including the timing, scope, objectives, and anticipated results thereof; the potential for discovery and delineation of mineralized systems; interpretations of geological, geophysical, and geochemical data; the Company's ability to advance and de-risk exploration targets; the timing and receipt of assay results; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "targets," "will," "may," "could," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: risks related to exploration and development activities; the interpretation of exploration results; commodity price fluctuations; financing risks; permitting and regulatory approvals; environmental and First Nations consultation risks; operational and logistical challenges, including groundwater and other drilling conditions; availability of equipment and personnel; changes in laws and regulations; market conditions; and general economic, market, or business conditions. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 See news release titled "Kingfisher Metals Announces Fully Funded 2026 Exploration Program" dated May 7, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

2 See news release titled "Kingfisher Confirms Blind Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at Hank, HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia" dated January 22, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

3 See news release titled "Kingfisher Metals Reports 110 Meters of 0.47 g/t Gold in ~500 m step-out at Hank and Extends Gold in Soil Anomaly at Hank on the HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia" dated November 10, 2025, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309148

Source: Kingfisher Metals Corp.