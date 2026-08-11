Léyoh Goodall brings 15+ years serving Fortune 500 and FTSE 100 supply chains as businesses move from estimates to verified, multi-tier supply chain intelligence

Worldly, the leading sustainability and supply chain intelligence platform for the consumer goods industry, today announced the appointment of Léyoh Goodall as Senior Vice President of Growth. Goodall will lead the alignment of Worldly's commercial and customer teams around a single outcome: helping businesses manage supply chain risk with verified data, at a moment when tariff pressure, tightening regulation, and multi-tier complexity are testing every sourcing decision.

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"Businesses want to know what's actually happening at every tier of their supply chain year-round, and they want that knowledge to drive strategic business and impact decisions they can stand behind. What drew me to Worldly is that it serves both sides of that relationship." Léyoh Goodall.

The appointment reflects where Worldly is headed. Businesses globally are asking for data-driven supply chain risk management, not estimates or averages. That requires multi-tier visibility, site-level data, and risk management built on verified information, with continuous improvement built in year-over-year instead of treated as a one-off exercise. Goodall will ensure customers get consistent, coordinated support from Worldly as they move from initial visibility into deeper risk management across their supply chains.

"Our customers are navigating one of the hardest operating environments the consumer goods industry has seen, and they need a partner that helps them act on real data, not guesswork," said Adele Stafford, Chief Revenue Officer at Worldly. "Léyoh has spent her career on both sides of that work, helping brands set the standard and helping suppliers respond with credible, verified data. She knows what it takes to make the relationships work for everyone across the supply chain, and that's exactly the experience I want shaping how we serve customers."

Fifteen years on both sides of the accountability model

Goodall joins Worldly with more than 15 years of experience building commercial functions across sustainability, ESG, and supply chain data. At Social Value Portal, she built the company's commercial function, bringing new solutions to major public and private sector buyers and their supply chains. At UL EHS Sustainability (cr360), she led Account Management for a portfolio of FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 accounts, including luxury brands and retailers. She began her career at Bureau Veritas in responsible sourcing, running supplier verification and compliance programs for Disney, Walmart, and major UK retailers, the deep-tier visibility work Worldly customers now need at scale.

"Businesses want to know what's actually happening at every tier of their supply chain year-round, and they want that knowledge to drive strategic business and impact decisions they can stand behind," said Goodall. "What drew me to Worldly is that it serves both sides of that relationship. Brands get verified data they can act on, and suppliers get a system that recognizes their work rather than burying them in duplicate requests. My job is to make sure every team at Worldly is organized around delivering that experience."

Aligning teams around fast, data-driven decisions

In her role, Goodall will focus on team alignment and operational optimization so customers can make fast, data-driven decisions. The goal is an experience that works for brands and their supply chains in a balanced way: collaborative, mutually beneficial, and focused. As customers expand from initial visibility into site-level risk management and continuous improvement, Goodall's teams will ensure that support stays consistent and coordinated at every stage.

Goodall's appointment follows a year of momentum for Worldly, including welcoming 58 new brands in the past year, Bendi and GoBlu acquisitions, and industry recognition including inclusion in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Sustainable Procurement Applications.¹

¹ Gartner, Market Guide for Sustainable Procurement Applications, Miguel Cossio, Marta Muñoz, Kevin Lawrence, 20 April 2026. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Worldly

Worldly is the leading supply chain intelligence platform for compliance, risk, and sustainability in the consumer goods industry. The company empowers brands, retailers, and manufacturers to turn verified primary data into insight and action across complex global supply chains.

Trusted by a network of more than 45,000 factories across 97 countries and the brands and retailers they supply, spanning apparel, footwear, home furnishings, and sporting goods, Worldly provides visibility into environmental and social performance, including carbon, water, chemicals, and labor, at the product, facility, and value-chain levels.

Built on industry-recognized standards, including the Higg Index, available through Worldly, the platform translates raw data into actionable intelligence that helps organizations reduce risk, meet evolving regulatory requirements, and drive measurable progress over time.

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