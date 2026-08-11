London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) ("Orosur" or the "Company") The Company notes the terrible news regarding the earthquake in Colombia. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this shocking tragedy.

The Company's operations in Anza are some 200 kilometres from the epicentre of the earthquake. Fortunately, the impact on us has been minor with no major damage or any injuries to personnel. We do not currently foresee any issues that would delay operations.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309165

Source: Orosur Mining Inc.