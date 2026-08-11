Male Facelifts Rise 26% as More Men Seek Subtle Midlife Refresh, according to a CREO Clinic survey

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The traditional idea of cosmetic surgery being primarily for women is continuing to shift, with new figures revealing that more men are investing in procedures designed to help them look fresher, less tired and more confident during midlife.

Analysis by Harley Street-based CREO Clinic highlights the emergence of the "male midlife makeover" - a growing trend in which men in their forties and fifties are choosing targeted facial procedures instead of relying on years of temporary cosmetic treatments.

According to the latest audit from the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), male face and neck lifts increased by 26% in 2024, despite overall male cosmetic surgery numbers falling slightly. Overall, cosmetic surgical procedures rose by 5% across the UK last year, with men accounting for 1,799 operations, or 6.5% of all procedures.

The trend comes as more men seek subtle enhancements that help them look more like a refreshed version of themselves rather than chasing dramatic anti-ageing transformations.

Male Patients Are Choosing Targeted Procedures

While Botox remains the most common first step for many men, surgeons say patients are increasingly opting for longer-lasting surgical procedures focused on the eyes, jawline and neck.

According to BAAPS' latest figures, the most popular cosmetic surgeries among men in the UK are:

Rhinoplasty - 332 procedures

Upper eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty) - 320 procedures

Male breast reduction - 248 procedures

Otoplasty (ear correction) - 224 procedures

Liposuction - 198 procedures

Beyond these procedures, the sharp rise in male face and neck lifts suggests increasing demand for structural facial rejuvenation among middle-aged men.

Looking Refreshed, Not Younger

Plastic surgeon Dr Omar Tillo from CREO Clinic says today's male patients are seeking natural-looking results that preserve masculine features rather than trying to erase every sign of ageing.

"One of the biggest changes we've seen over the last decade is that men are no longer viewing cosmetic surgery as something they need to hide. They're approaching it in exactly the same way they would any other investment in themselves - whether that's improving their fitness, straightening their teeth or looking after their skin.

"Most men aren't trying to look twenty years younger. They usually want to look less tired, less heavy around the jawline or simply more like they feel inside. The goal is to restore definition and freshness while preserving masculine features.

"We're also seeing more men in their forties and fifties choosing surgery rather than relying on years of temporary treatments. Procedures such as eyelid surgery or a well-planned facelift can often provide a more natural, longer-lasting result than repeatedly trying to chase ageing with non-surgical treatments."

Why Midlife Men Are Turning to Surgery

CREO Clinic surgeons say today's middle-aged men have spent years seeing themselves on high-definition video calls, while many remain professionally active and socially visible later into life than previous generations.

Rather than pursuing dramatic cosmetic changes, patients are increasingly looking for subtle improvements that help them appear less tired and more confident in both professional and personal settings.

The clinic also notes that today's male patients tend to arrive exceptionally well informed, often spending months researching procedures, surgeons and recovery before booking a consultation.

Instead of having multiple smaller treatments over many years, many are choosing one carefully planned procedure that delivers long-term, natural-looking results with minimal ongoing maintenance.

As attitudes towards cosmetic surgery continue to evolve, the rise of the "male midlife makeover" reflects a broader shift towards discreet, confidence-focused aesthetic treatments that prioritise looking refreshed over looking different.

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