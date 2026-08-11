Simpson Associates: The Metropolitan Police Service Chooses RedactXpert to Modernise Document Redaction and Handling

YORK, United Kingdom, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedactXpert, the AI-powered redaction SaaS tool, developed by Simpson Associates, has been selected by the Metropolitan Police Service.

The selection supports the Metropolitan Police's requirement for a secure, scalable solution that efficiently handles operational documentation whilst improving accuracy and reducing the time spent on manual, admin-heavy redaction.

AI-powered redaction for secure policing

Built for complex public sector environments and aligned to the requirements of UK policing, RedactXpert uses Microsoft Azure AI to enable both operational and data teams to manage sensitive information and maintain strict compliance with the Data Protection Act 2018 and GDPR.

In a policing context, where the secure and accurate handling of information directly underpins public trust, RedactXpert is designed to keep people in the process, providing full control and clear oversight at every stage of the process.

Deploying RedactXpert across The Metropolitan Police Service

For the Metropolitan Police, the deployment will begin with a small group of users across several departments, before being expanded further. This phased approach will allow the force to refine processes and support controlled adoption.

Once deployed more widely, the Metropolitan Police will be able to standardise and automate document processing and redaction activities. This will help teams spend less time on repetitive manual redaction and more time on frontline priorities.

Additionally, they will be able to utilise features such as:

AI-powered precision across a wide range of document types, including PDFs, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and images.

across a wide range of document types, including PDFs, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and images. Document management, ensuring every file is perfectly prepared for AI redaction.

ensuring every file is perfectly prepared for AI redaction. Enhanced document bundling , allowing the team to combine multiple documents into a single PDF, ideal for streamlined review.

, allowing the team to combine multiple documents into a single PDF, ideal for streamlined review. Built-in review and approval, enabling users to validate redactions before finalising.

enabling users to validate redactions before finalising. Audit-ready transparency, with built-in annotation and tracking features that support audit processes, collaboration, and governance oversight.



"We are pleased to have been selected by the Metropolitan Police for RedactXpert.

RedactXpert has been developed to directly assist organisations, such as the Metropolitan Police, by introducing structured automation into document processing and redaction workflows and supports teams further with clear data governance controls and auditability.

We look forward to supporting the Metropolitan Police as the platform is adopted and to seeing the impact it delivers."

-Isobel Curry, Business Development Representative for RedactXpert at Simpson Associates



We're pleased that the Metropolitan Police Service has chosen RedactXpert to modernise their redaction process - it's a strong endorsement of the value AI-driven redaction can bring at scale.

Utilising AI to increase time efficiencies is a step forward in UK policing and we're looking forward to seeing the results the tool will bring to the service as they begin onboarding their users."

- Dave Kerby, Account Director, Public Safety and National Security at Simpson Associates



About The Metropolitan Police Service

The Metropolitan Police Service is the UK's largest police force and is responsible for keeping more than eight million people safe and reducing crime across England's capital city - London.

The force carries out neighbourhood policing as well as specialist functions, including major investigations.

Underpinned by values of integrity, professionalism, and community engagement, the organisation follows specialised strategies and works in partnership with the community to reduce crime, build trust and support a safer, more secure capital.?

About RedactXpert

RedactXpert is an AI-powered redaction SaaS solution, developed by Simpson Associates, leveraging Microsoft AI to deliver intelligent, secure document handling.

Built to handle sensitive data for organisations processing large volumes of personal information, the platform offers AI-powered precision for redacting PDFs, Microsoft Word documents (.docx), spreadsheets (.xlsx), image files, emails with attachments and hand-written notes. The solution enables teams to categorise data intelligently, bundle documents seamlessly and manage files efficiently - all within a single platform.

Tried, tested and trusted by several UK organisations, RedactXpert provides enterprise-grade security while delivering measurable improvements in accuracy, consistency, and operational efficiency.

About Simpson Associates

With over three decades of experience and having worked with over 65% of UK police forces, Simpson Associates is a trusted data transformation partner that helps purpose-led organisations harness the power of data for good.

Their team of data and AI strategy consultants delivers end-to-end data services - from advisory support and data strategy to deployment of AI-powered redaction, support and managed services.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d2fc022-4a05-45a5-9193-1258f5597115

info@simpson-associates.co.uk