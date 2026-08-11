According to open data published by Enedis, the French distribution grid operator, 1,496 MW of photovoltaic capacity was connected in the second quarter of 2026, including 48 MW paired with storage. Combined with the 1,418 MW connected in the first quarter, this brought total solar PV capacity commissioned within Enedis's service area to around 2.9 GW during the first half of the year. The figure covers low- and high-voltage connections of up to 17 MW. For the first six months of 2025, the newly deployed PV capacity was 2.76 GW, which compares to 2.04 GW in the same period a year earlier. The ...

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