A research team from India's Visvesvaraya Technological University has experimentally compared two PV module cooling approaches - aluminum fins and a copper oxide (CuO)-water nanofluid - under identical operating conditions. "In this work, two identical PV panels, one cooled by aluminum fins and the other by oxide (CuO) nanofluid, were used in a comparative experimental research," the team said. "The goal of the experimental investigation was to evaluate the effectiveness of two thermal management approaches passive and active cooling applied to PV panels and examine the influence of each approach ...

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