ZENWORK INC: EZ2290 Simplifies 2026-2027 HVUT Compliance with Fast, Secure Online Form 2290 Filing

Fleet owners, owner-operators, and accounting professionals have until August 31, 2026, to file Form 2290 online for the 2026-2027 tax period. EZ2290 breaks down what's required and what happens if you miss it.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / With the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) deadline approaching, EZ2290, a leading IRS-authorized Form 2290 eFiling platform is reminding truck owners, fleet managers, and the accounting professionals who file on their behalf that Form 2290 for the 2026-2027 tax period is due August 31, 2026. Filing late or not filing at all can hold up vehicle registration and trigger IRS penalties that grow every month a return goes unfiled.

What Truckers and Fleet Owners Need to Know

Who has to file. Anyone who owns or operates a highway motor vehicle with a taxable gross weight of 55,000 pounds or more must file Form 2290 and pay HVUT for that vehicle, whether it's a single owner-operator's truck or a fleet of hundreds.

The Form 2290 due date. The current HVUT tax period runs from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027. For vehicles already on the road as of July 2026, the Form 2290 due date is August 31, 2026, regardless of when a vehicle's state registration is due. Vehicles placed into service later in the tax year follow a different clock: Form 2290 is due by the last day of the month after the vehicle's first month of use, with the tax prorated for the months remaining in the period.

What happens if you file late. The IRS penalty for late filing starts at 4.5% of the total tax due and increases each month, on top of a separate late-payment penalty and monthly interest. A missed deadline doesn't just cost money - without a stamped Schedule 1 as proof of payment, a vehicle can't be registered or re-registered, which can take a truck off the road entirely.

Suspended vehicles still need to file. Vehicles expected to travel 5,000 miles or less during the tax period (7,500 miles for agricultural vehicles) may be exempt from paying HVUT, but Form 2290 still has to be filed to report that suspension.

E-filing is required for larger fleets. The IRS requires e-filing for anyone reporting 25 or more taxable vehicles on a single Form 2290 and recommends it for everyone else. Paper returns typically take several weeks to process, while e-filed returns generally produce a stamped Schedule 1 within minutes of IRS acceptance.

How EZ2290 Simplifies the Filing Process

EZ2290 built its platform around the two things filers care about most: getting the return right and getting the Schedule 1 back fast. Following the correct Form 2290 instructions ensures the process goes smoothly from the very first filing.

Guided, error-checked filing. The system walks filers through each field and flags common mistakes, mismatched VINs, incorrect weight categories, and EIN/name mismatches before the return is transmitted to the IRS, reducing the chance of a rejection.

Fast turnaround. Returns are transmitted directly to the IRS, and most filers receive their IRS-stamped Schedule 1 by email within minutes of acceptance.

Bulk filing for fleets. Fleet managers can upload multiple vehicles at once instead of entering each one individually, cutting down the time it takes to file for a large fleet.

Built for accounting professionals. EZ2290 supports multi-client accounts, so accountants and tax preparers managing Form 2290 for several trucking clients can file, track, and retrieve Schedule 1 for each one from a single login.

Free VIN corrections and 2290 amendments. If a return needs a mileage, weight, or VIN correction after filing, EZ2290 supports amended returns without requiring a full refiling process.

U.S.-based support. Filers can reach a live support team by phone, chat, or email if they run into questions during filing.

Filing Before the Deadline

Truckers, fleet owners, and the accounting professionals who support them can file Form 2290 online now for the 2026-2027 tax period through EZ2290, ahead of the August 31, 2026 deadline. EZ2290 positions itself as a straightforward option for anyone comparing the best 2290 e-file providers, offering a fast, accurate way to file and get proof of payment without unnecessary complexity or hassle.

To start pre-filing, visit https://www.ez2290.com/

About EZ2290

With 30,000+ businesses supported and 15+ years of eFiling experience, EZ2290 combines industry experience with modern filing tools to simplify HVUT compliance. The platform is an IRS-authorized Form 2290 eFile provider that helps truck owners, fleet operators, and tax professionals file Heavy Vehicle Use Tax (HVUT) returns securely and efficiently.

Powered by Zenwork, EZ2290 supports Form 2290 e-filing, stamped Schedule 1 delivery after IRS acceptance, VIN corrections, rejected-return re-filing, amendments, Form 8849 filings, bulk filing, and full-service filing support.

Learn more at https://www.ez2290.com/

Contact Information

Name- Ed Pratt

Mail- ed@zenwork.com

Website- https://www.ez2290.com/

SOURCE: ZENWORK INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ez2290-simplifies-2026-2027-hvut-compliance-with-fast-secure-onl-1206044