Razavi Law Group Promotes Veronica Buckels to Chief Operating Officer

Longtime firm leader named COO to oversee operations and support Razavi Law Group's continued growth

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Razavi Law Group announced the promotion of Veronica Buckels , Esq. to Chief Operating Officer (COO), recognizing her years of leadership and significant contributions to the firm's continued growth and operations.

Buckels has played an integral role in Razavi Law Group's development, previously serving as a supervising attorney and being appointed leadership responsibilities across the firm. In that role, she trained and mentored attorneys and staff, strengthened internal systems and helped build the collaborative structure that has supported the firm's continued expansion into new cities and states.

"Veronica has been an incredible leader for our team for years," said Ali Razavi , Founder and CEO of Razavi Law Group. "This promotion is well deserved. Veronica has been instrumental to our firm's growth, and her leadership has helped shape who we are today. I'm excited to see her continue making an impact as our COO."

As COO, Buckels will oversee the firm's day-to-day operations and work closely with leadership across departments to strengthen collaboration, optimize internal processes, and support the firm's long-term growth and commitment to client service. Her appointment comes as Razavi Law Group continues to expand its reach, invest in new technology, and strengthen its personal injury and employment law practices.

Before joining Razavi Law Group, Buckels represented clients in complex personal injury matters and served as Insurance & Claims Counsel for a multinational insurance brokerage. Her experience has provided her with a unique perspective spanning plaintiff-side litigation and the insurance industry, and that experience and knowledge serve as the foundation for her approach to leadership, strategy, and client advocacy.

Buckels is licensed to practice law in California state and federal courts and earned her Juris Doctor from Chapman University Fowler School of Law on a merit scholarship. While attending law school, she worked on a constitutional law case that was ultimately argued before the United States Supreme Court. She has consistently been recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in the field of personal injury.

Throughout her tenure at Razavi Law Group, Buckels has worked with departments across the organization to improve operations, mentor colleagues, and help cultivate the firm's collaborative culture. Her promotion recognizes not only her accomplishments as an attorney, but also the broader leadership role she has been entrusted with for the past seven years.

As COO, Buckels' promotion reflects the growing presence of women in executive leadership throughout the legal field and will allow her to bring together her unique perspective consisting of her legal experience, institutional knowledge, and operational leadership to help guide Razavi Law Group through its next phase of development and expansion. Her appointment underscores the pivotal role she has played in Razavi Law Group and the impact she will have on its future. With her combination of legal experience, operational insight, and deep knowledge of the firm, she is exceptionally positioned to help lead Razavi Law Group through its next stage and build on the foundation she helped create.

About Razavi Law Group

Razavi Law Group, commonly known as the "Who Hurt You?" lawyers, is a personal injury and employment law firm representing clients in California and across multiple states. The firm handles matters involving motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, sexual assault, wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour disputes, and other personal injury and employment law claims.

Through experienced legal representation and a client-focused approach, Razavi Law Group advocates for individuals facing serious injuries or workplace disputes.

For a free consultation with an experienced California car accident lawyer or personal injury attorney, visit www.razavilawgroup.com or call 949-802-2692.

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/razavi-law-group-promotes-veronica-buckels-to-chief-operating-of-1205987