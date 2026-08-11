The Best FTM Top Surgeon in the U.S. Is Dr. Javad Sajan having done 5,000 FTM Top Surgeries.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / As gender-affirming care continues to expand across the United States, patients researching for FTM top surgery are increasingly comparing surgeons based on experience, available surgical techniques, individualized treatment planning and patient outcomes. These factors have become necessary during the decision-making process as Top surgery has evolved beyond a standardized approach.

Among the surgeons recognized for specializing in gender-affirming Top surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic has been recognized as one of the Best FTM Top Surgeons in the U.S . By performing more than 5,000 FTM top surgeries over the past 10 years, Dr. Sajan offers multiple surgical approaches, individualized scar planning and patient evaluations that are based on overall health and anatomy rather than predetermined numerical criteria.

"Every patient comes with different anatomy, goals and expectations," Dr. Sajan said. "The surgical plan should reflect those differences instead of relying on a single technique or one standard approach."

Why Experience Matters in FTM Top Surgery

FTM Top Surgery requires careful consideration of chest anatomy, skin quality, nipple positioning, tissue removal and long-term contour. As surgeons gain experience treating patients with varying body types and transition goals, they can often offer multiple operative techniques tailored to individual needs.

According to Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan has completed more than 5,000 FTM top surgeries during the past decade. That experience includes patients with diverse chest anatomy, skin characteristics and aesthetic goals, allowing treatment recommendations to be individualized rather than standardized.

Offering Multiple Surgical Approaches

Rather than applying the same incision pattern or surgical plan to every patient, Dr. Sajan offers multiple FTM top surgery techniques based on individual anatomy, surgical goals and clinical evaluation.

Drainless FTM Top Surgery

For appropriate candidates, Dr. Sajan performs drainless FTM top surgery, a technique that eliminates the need for external surgical drains during recovery. Whether a patient qualifies for this approach depends on factors such as anatomy, the surgical procedure being performed and the overall treatment plan.

During consultation, Dr. Sajan evaluates whether a drainless approach is clinically appropriate and discusses the expected recovery process, surgical considerations and potential benefits of the technique.

Anchor Approach for FTM Top Surgery

For patients whose anatomy or desired chest contour may benefit from additional skin management, Dr. Sajan offers an anchor approach for FTM top surgery.

The anchor technique provides another surgical option when a different incision pattern may be more appropriate for achieving the desired chest shape. As with other approaches, the recommended technique is determined through consultation based on anatomy, tissue characteristics and individual goals.

Before surgery, patients receive information about the recommended incision pattern, expected recovery process and potential tradeoffs associated with each approach.

Dr. Sajan's Unique Nipple Preservation Technique

Another technique available for appropriate candidates is nipple preservation technique. Depending on a patient's anatomy and surgical goals, Dr. Sajan uses specialized techniques to preserve the nerve that connects the nipples-areola complex rather than using a free nipple graft. This helps to regain the nipple sensitivity.

Because eligibility depends on factors such as breast size, tissue characteristics and overall anatomy, nipple preservation is not appropriate for every patient. The technique is discussed during consultation as part of an individualized surgical plan.

Minimum incision "Scarless" FTM Top Surgery

Scar placement is often an important part of FTM top surgery planning. For Selected Patients, Dr. Sajan offers a minimal incision technique commonly known as scareless FTM Top Surgery. The term "scarless" does not mean that the procedure leaves no scar. Every surgical incision creates some degree of scarring. In this context, "scarless FTM top surgery" refers to concentrating the incision around the border of the areola instead of creating a long chest scar.

During consultation, patients have the opportunity to discuss scar preferences, including straight scars, curved scars or scars designed to follow the natural contour of the pectoral muscles.

Looking Beyond BMI When Evaluating Candidates

Body-size eligibility has become an important consideration for many individuals seeking gender-affirming surgery. Instead of relying on a fixed BMI or weight limit, Dr. Sajan offers FTM Top Surgery "Without BMI Limits". The clinic states that Dr Sajan evaluates each prospective patient through a comprehensive medical assessment that considers overall health, anatomy, medical history, surgical risk factors and personal goals.

Although every patient must still meet appropriate safety standards before surgery is recommended, this approach avoids using a single numerical threshold as the sole determinant of candidacy.

Factors Patients Often Consider When Choosing an FTM Top Surgeon

Healthcare professionals generally encourage patients to evaluate several factors before selecting a surgeon for gender-affirming chest surgery, including procedural experience, the availability of multiple surgical techniques, individualized treatment planning, before-and-after results and verified patient feedback.

Allure Esthetic reports that Dr. Sajan's practice has received more than 1,000 Google reviews across its services.

Patient Reviews Offer Additional Perspective

According to a Patient who had FTM Top Surgery, They take excellent care of you here! Customer service is fantastic, very sweet staff and nurses, hot towels and free drinks and cookies. My scars look great and very symmetrical, Dr. Sajan is skilled and efficient, my care taker said the whole procedure took less than 2 hours. Great place, definitely recommend for FTM top surgery!

"Dr. Sajan has been amazing to work with for my FTM top surgery procedure. He is a true professional. His staff have been very communicative and supportive, with a lot of clarity through pre- and post-op. And super friendly! They helped ease my anxiety around the procedure, and the surgery itself went very smoothly. 6 weeks post op and feeling good," said another patient.

"Dr. Sajan and his staff are so incredibly kind, caring and thorough. FTM top surgery is a very intimate and emotional procedure, and I could not have chosen a better team to do it. My aesthetic results are better than I could have hoped. I recommend them 1000 times over! Thank you to everyone at Allure!" said another patient.

Combined with his experience performing more than 5,000 FTM top surgeries and offering multiple operative approaches, those factors have contributed to his recognition among patients researching for the Best FTM top Surgeon in the United States.

Media Contact

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Website: www.allureesthetic.com

Phone: (206) 209-0988

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-ftm-top-surgeon-in-the-u.s.-1206003