A strong El Niño event in late 2026 could push renewable generation curtailment in Brazil to 25%, up from 17% in Aurora Energy Research's base-case scenario. Solar PV generation could face curtailment of up to 40%, while onshore wind curtailment could reach 21%, according to the consultancy's nodal modeling. The analysis considers curtailment related only to energy constraints and system reliability requirements. Weather and dispatch conditions could combine to increase pressure on renewable generation. Under the El Niño scenario, the capacity factor for onshore wind in Brazil's Northeast would ...

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