Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874318 | ISIN: US1320111073 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CAMBREX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
11.08.2026 12:06 Uhr
183 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cambrex Milan Celebrates 80th Anniversary with Construction of New $30 Million R&D Facility

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the start of construction on a new research and development (R&D) facility at its Milan, Italy site. This $30 million investment will add advanced analytical development and process R&D capabilities, alongside upgrades to multiple production plants, reinforcing Cambrex's commitment to supporting the pharmaceutical industry's most complex small molecule development.

The Milan R&D expansion is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027. To accommodate future growth and rising demand for CDMO services, Cambrex has also acquired additional land adjacent to the site, ensuring the capacity to expand and innovate for years to come.

The Cambrex Profarmico Milano site, which marks its 80th anniversary this year, has a distinguished legacy of supporting pharmaceutical development and manufacturing for its global client base. The Milan team recently gathered to celebrate this milestone, reflecting on eight decades of scientific achievement and dedication to advancing human health.

Claudio Russolo, Chief Operating Officer at Cambrex, commented: "Breaking ground on this new facility is a testament to the enduring legacy and expertise of our Milan team. For 80 years, this site has been a cornerstone of pharmaceutical manufacturing in Europe. With this expansion, we are investing not only in new technologies and capabilities, but in the future of our people and our partners."

The investment builds on Cambrex's legacy of scientific expertise and manufacturing excellence while positioning the company for its next chapter of growth. By expanding R&D capabilities in Milan, Cambrex is strengthening its ability to address the increasing complexity of today's small molecule therapies.

About Cambrex

Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical services.

With over 45 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, peptide synthesis, solid-state science, biocatalysis, material characterization, complex synthetics, and highly potent APIs.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-milan-celebrates-80th-anniversary-with-construction-of-new-30-million-rd-facility-302847160.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.