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PR Newswire
11.08.2026 12:00 Uhr
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Turpaz Industries Ltd. Announces Record Second Quarter And First Half 2026 Results

English Results Webinar Scheduled at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries Ltd. (TASE: TRPZ), a global company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells thousands of flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients to customers in more than 100 countries around the world, today announced record financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2026, reflecting continued double-digit growth across all key financial metrics and the successful combination of organic growth with the Company's merger and acquisition strategy.

Financial Highlights

  • First half revenues grew 40.5% to a record $173.9 million, with organic growth of 8.1% excluding currency effects;
  • Second quarter revenues grew 42.3% to a record $90.2 million, with organic growth of 7.3%;
  • First half adjusted EBITDA increased 41.6% to $40.0 million; second quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 40.9% to $20.6 million;
  • First half net income grew 80.9% to $19.2 million; second quarter net income grew 56.4% to $8.2 million;
  • Current annual revenue run-rate of approximately $380 million, following the acquisitions completed in the U.S. and France.

Management Comment

Karen Cohen Khazon, Chief Executive Officer of Turpaz Industries, said, "Turpaz continues to deliver record results and double-digit growth, both in the second quarter and in the first half of 2026. These results reflect the continued successful execution of our growth strategy, which combines organic growth with strategic acquisitions, the integration of the acquired companies, the realization of synergies, cross-selling and the leveraging of Turpaz's global platform."

"The first half of 2026 demonstrated the successful integration of the companies we acquired during 2025. These acquisitions materially strengthened the Group's management, research, development, operational, marketing and sales infrastructure, as well as our geographic footprint. Together, they enable us to sustain accelerated growth through the combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth."

"The double-digit increase across every operating metric demonstrates that Turpaz has a proven operating model - one that includes the rapid integration of acquired companies, cross-selling, and the leveraging of global platforms."

Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Summary

Turpaz Industries Group, a global company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients, today reported record results for the second quarter and first half of 2026. The results reflect continued double-digit growth across all key metrics, achieved through the successful combination of organic growth with the Group's merger and acquisition strategy.

First Half 2026 Results

Group revenues in the first half of 2026 grew by 40.5% to a record $173.9 million, compared with the corresponding period last year. The growth was driven by high organic growth of 8.1%, excluding currency effects, together with the contribution of the acquisitions completed during 2025 and in the first half of 2026.

As of the date of this report, Turpaz's revenues, together with the companies acquired in the U.S. and France, reflect an annual revenue run-rate of approximately $380 million, illustrating the step-change in the scale of the Group's global operations.

Gross profit in the first half grew by 50.2% to $72.5 million. Gross margin improved to 41.7%, compared with 39.0% in the corresponding period, driven by continued operational efficiency measures, the realization of synergies and growth in the business. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 41.6% to $40.0 million, representing 23.0% of revenues, compared with $28.3 million, or 22.8% of revenues, in the corresponding period.

Operating profit grew by 27.7% to $25.0 million, and net income grew by 80.9% to $19.2 million. The increase in net income was driven primarily by profitable growth, the acquisitions completed during the period and the synergies generated from them, as well as non-cash financing income relating to the early acquisition of the sellers' full holdings in FIT.

Second Quarter 2026 Results

Group revenues in the second quarter of 2026 grew by 42.3% to a record $90.2 million. Revenue growth included organic growth of 7.3%, above the industry rate, alongside the contribution of the companies whose acquisitions were completed. Gross profit grew by 51.5% to $37.4 million, representing 41.5% of revenues, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 40.9% to $20.6 million, representing 22.9% of revenues. Operating profit grew by 22.0% to $12.1 million, and net income grew by 56.4% to $8.2 million.

Continued Execution of the Growth Strategy

Since the beginning of 2025, Turpaz has completed eight strategic transactions, including the acquisition of Phoenix in the U.S. and the acquisition of Romessence in France during the second quarter of 2026. Turpaz identified at an early stage the trends shaping the industry and the strengthening of the fragrance segment. Accordingly, over the past year the Company deepened its activity through strategic acquisitions in the U.S. and in Grasse, France - the global center of perfumery - and established a broad global platform that enables it to benefit from the industry's growth trends. The acquisitions significantly expanded the Group's operations in North America and Europe, deepened its activity in fine fragrance, strengthened its development, manufacturing and marketing capabilities, and created significant potential for synergies and for continued improvement in profitability.

The Company continues to present a particularly strong capital structure, positive cash flow and good access to sources of financing, which support the Group's acquisition strategy. The Company had cash balances of approximately $50.9 million and continues to generate cash flow from operating activities. A net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8 reflects a balanced level of leverage that allows the Company to continue evaluating acquisition opportunities while maintaining financial discipline. Total equity of $315.5 million provides a solid financial base for the continued expansion of the Company's activities.

English Results Webinar

The Company will be hosting a webinar later today via Zoom, starting at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time. On the call, Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Guy Gill, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review and present the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom webinar, please register at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C1g9OShaSvSCY1-2tikv5w

Following registration, investors will be sent the link to the webinar which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Turpaz investor relations team, well in advance of the webinar.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same link, or from a link to the recording on the Turpaz investor relations website, the day following the webinar.

About Turpaz Industries Ltd.

Turpaz Industries Group is a global company operating in the fields of flavor extracts, fragrance extracts and specialty fine ingredients. The Group develops, manufactures, markets and sells thousands of products to more than 4,900 customers in over 100 countries around the world. Turpaz operates 30 manufacturing sites, research and development centers, laboratories and sales, marketing and regulatory offices worldwide, and employs more than 1,100 people. Since 2017, the Company has completed 28 acquisitions worldwide, which have expanded its geographic footprint, strengthened its development and manufacturing capabilities and broadened the range of products and solutions offered to its customers. The Company's business strategy is based on organic growth at a rate higher than market growth, and the successful and systematic implementation of strategic acquisitions.

For more information, please visit Turpaz's website, at: https://www.turpaz.co.il/Investors

International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
EK Global Investor Relations
 [email protected]
(US) +1 212 378 8040

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



June 30,


December 31,

2026


2025


2025

Unaudited


Audited

U.S. dollars in thousands

ASSETS














CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents


50,889


31,003


143,095

Trade receivables


69,289


48,618


51,262

Other accounts receivable


7,227


6,103


7,317

Inventories


72,039


48,503


55,021

Financial assets


1,127


-


1,054










200,571


134,227


257,749








NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Deferred taxes


3,745


2,271


2,913

Property, plant and equipment, net


77,022


62,378


70,756

Right-of-use assets, net


39,345


20,798


24,813

Intangible assets, net


456,985


268,848


332,522

Investment in companies accounted for at equity


25,319


25,664


25,181

Financial assets


-


980


-










602,416


380,939


456,185










802,987


515,166


713,934

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION



June 30,


December 31,

2026


2025


2025

Unaudited


Audited

U.S. dollars in thousands

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY














CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Credit from banks and current maturities of long-

term loans from banks and others


66,636


57,388


51,951

Trade payables


37,685


23,621


24,843

Other accounts payable


22,854


17,150


21,202

Short-term liabilities in respect of acquisition of

activity


92,594


8,062


12,388

Current maturities of lease liabilities


5,349


3,491


4,089










225,118


109,712


114,473

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Long-term loans from banks, less current maturities


134,149


94,672


127,344

Long-term loans from others, less current

maturities


-


216


-

Provision for waste removal


1,198


1,190


1,176

Long-term leases liabilities


35,568


18,556


22,211

Long-term liabilities in respect of acquisition of

activity


61,718


108,025


134,530

Deferred taxes


28,605


14,436


19,913

Employee benefit liabilities


1,127


516


848










262,365


237,611


306,022

EQUITY:







Equity attributable to equity holders of the

company:







Share capital (*)


1


1


1

Share premium


186,975


78,304


177,521

Other capital reserves


(4,348)


(6,384)


(6,563)

Reserve in respect of translation differences


14,469


(154)


8,167

Retained earnings


80,092


61,498


70,658










277,189


133,265


249,784

Non-controlling interests


38,315


34,578


43,655








Total equity


315,504


167,843


293,439










802,987


515,166


713,934


*) Less than $ 1 thousand.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



Six months ended

June 30,


Three months ended

June 30,


Year ended

December 31,

2026


2025


2026


2025


2025

Unaudited


Audited

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)












Revenues from sales


173,870


123,777


90,229


63,418


275,148

Cost of sales


101,402


75,543


52,790


38,703


165,127












Gross profit


72,468


48,234


37,439


24,715


110,021












Research and development expenses


7,996


4,481


4,326


2,311


11,046

Selling and marketing expenses


17,927


11,230


9,436


5,667


26,286

General and administrative expenses


20,333


13,406


10,350


6,885


29,464

Company's share of earnings of

companies accounted for at equity,

net


(722)


(599)


(235)


(230)


(764)

Other expenses


1,960


160


1,462


160


559












Operating income


24,974


19,556


12,100


9,922


43,430

Finance expenses, net


578


5,562


1,628


3,075


13,218












Income before taxes on income


24,396


13,994


10,472


6,847


30,212

Taxes on income


5,163


3,361


2,304


1,624


7,557












Net income


19,233


10,633


8,168


5,223


22,655












Other comprehensive income (net of

tax effect):











Amounts that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:











Adjustments arising from

translating financial statements

from functional currency to

presentation currency


21,561


8,872


19,512


14,755


27,649

Amounts that will be or that have been

reclassified to profit or loss when

specific conditions are met:











Adjustments arising from

translating financial statements of

foreign operations


(15,906)


2,131


(11,587)


(6,201)


(8,079)












Comprehensive income


24,888


21,636


16,093


13,777


42,225












Net income attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company


16,234


8,558


6,727


4,207


17,718

Non-controlling interests


2,999


2,075


1,441


1,016


4,937














19,233


10,633


8,168


5,223


22,655












Comprehensive income attributable to:











Equity holders of the Company


22,536


15,773


14,575


10,188


33,254

Non-controlling interests


2,352


5,863


1,518


3,589


8,971














24,888


21,636


16,093


13,777


42,225












Earnings per share attributable to

equity holders of the Company

(in U.S. dollars):











Basic and diluted earnings per share


0.15


0.08


0.06


0.04


0.17

SOURCE Turpaz Industries

© 2026 PR Newswire
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