The Chinese government has delivered a second donation of 5,000 photovoltaic systems to Cuba to electrify isolated rural homes and support essential services, including health centers, emergency medical facilities, daycare centers, homes for children without parental care, and bank branches. The equipment will be distributed across the country's 169 municipalities. Managed by the China International Development Cooperation Agency, the systems have a storage capacity of 14.3 kWh per unit, approximately twice that of the equipment supplied in the previous batch. Cuban authorities also report a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...