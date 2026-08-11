Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jesus Velador as Vice President, Exploration, effective September 1, 2026.

Mark Ayranto, CEO of Silverco, commented:

"We're excited to further strengthen our executive leadership team with the addition of Dr. Jesus Velador, a highly experienced exploration geologist specializing in epithermal systems in Mexico. Dr. Velador's appointment as Vice President, Exploration reflects our continued commitment to building a best-in-class team and reinforces our excitement about the growth potential at both Cusi and La Negra."

Dr. Velador holds a Doctorate from New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology in epithermal deposits and has over 25 years of experience in near mine, brownfields, and greenfields exploration in various hydrothermal deposit types and regions. He has played a key role in the discovery or expansion of numerous notable projects in Mexico, including Panuco, La Pitarrilla, Juanicipio (discovery of Valdecañas Vein), and Santa Elena (discovery of Ermitaño deposit). Most recently he was Chief Geologist and Vice President of Exploration at Vizsla Silver Corp. where he was instrumental in developing and leading the exploration strategy that more than tripled Panuco's total silver equivalent resources over three years. Prior to his success at Vizsla, Dr. Velador also served as Vice President Exploration at Outcrop Silver and Gold Corp., Corporate Manager Brownfields Exploration for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., Exploration Director for First Majestic Silver Corp., and as a Senior and Project geologist for a number of companies including Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V., Silver Standard Resources Inc. (now SSR Mining Inc.), Fresnillo plc, and Hochschild Mining plc. Dr. Velador started his career prospecting and mapping various types of hydrothermal deposits in the Mexican Altiplano and the Sierra Madre Occidental, the host of Silverco's Cusi project, and also led exploration programs in skarn and carbonate replacement deposit ("CRD") districts in Mexico, similar to the host system of Silverco's La Negra mine. In addition to his extensive work in Mexico he has also led programs in Argentina, Colombia, and Peru.

Dr. Velador is currently a director at Corcel Exploration Inc. and a Technical Advisor at Pacifica Silver Corp.

About Silverco Mining Ltd.

Silverco Mining Ltd. is a Canadian silver producer focused on building a leading multi-asset silver portfolio in Mexico. The Company owns 100% of the producing La Negra Mine in Querétaro and the past-producing Cusi Silver Complex in Chihuahua, two established underground mining operations with significant infrastructure, exploration upside, and district-scale land positions. The Company is restarting Cusi in H2 2026, positioning Silverco to become a significant primary silver producer in the Americas in the near term.

Led by an experienced management team with a proven track record in mine development, operations, and capital markets, Silverco is focused on creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined growth and responsible mining practices, with a goal of becoming a 10-million-ounce per year silver equivalent producer within three years. Silverco's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SICO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "SICOF". More information on the Company and its projects can be found at www.silvercomining.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and are generally identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "goal", "intend", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "schedule", "seek", "should", "target", "will", and similar expressions (including negative and grammatical variations).

Forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to: statements regarding the Company's exploration strategy and growth initiatives; the exploration potential of the Cusi and La Negra projects; the restart of the Cusi Silver Complex in H2 2026; and the Company's goal of becoming a significant primary silver producer in the Americas.

These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Key assumptions include: that the Company's exploration and development plans will proceed as currently expected; that qualified personnel, contractors, equipment, financing, permits and regulatory approvals will be available as required and on reasonable terms; that commodity prices and foreign exchange rates will remain within expectations; and that there will be no material adverse changes in business, economic, regulatory or political conditions affecting the Company's operations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: risks relating to the recruitment and retention of key personnel; the Company's ability to execute its exploration, development and operating plans; exploration, development and operating risks; risks inherent in estimating or converting mineral resources; permitting, licensing and regulatory risks in Mexico; community relations and environmental risks; commodity price and foreign exchange volatility; inflation and cost escalation; financing and liquidity risks; political and economic risks; TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approvals; and those additional risks set out in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide readers with information about management's current expectations and plans and may not be appropriate for other purposes. No assurance can be given that such statements will prove to be accurate; actual results and future events could differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309082

Source: Silverco Mining Ltd.