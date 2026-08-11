Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Centurion Wealth Management Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

Centurion marks its fourth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Centurion Wealth Management is proud to announce that it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking the firm's fourth consecutive year among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

The recognition marks another milestone for Centurion as the firm continues to provide comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services to the individuals and families it serves.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a fourth consecutive year is a meaningful milestone for our firm," said Sterling D. Neblett, CEPA, CFP, Founding Partner and CEO, on August 11, 2026. "We're proud of what our team has built and grateful to the clients who continue to place their trust in us."

Wendy Ann Payne, CEP, CDFA, Founding Partner and Wealth Advisor, added, "This recognition is especially meaningful because of the people behind our growth. Our team's dedication has been an important part of getting us where we are today." - August 11, 2026

The 2026 Inc. 5000 ranks eligible private companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025, providing a snapshot of growth among independent businesses across the United States.

For Mark C. McKaig, CRPC, Partner and Wealth Advisor, the recognition also highlights the importance of staying focused on the client experience as the firm evolves.

"As we grow, our priority is to remain intentional about how we serve our clients," McKaig said on August 11, 2026. "We want the personal attention and thoughtful planning they value to remain central to their experience with Centurion."

Centurion works with clients whose financial lives often involve multiple, interconnected considerations-from investment and retirement planning to navigating major life transitions and preparing for the future. The firm's approach is centered on understanding each client's broader financial circumstances, goals, and priorities.

Founded in 2015, Centurion Wealth Management provides comprehensive wealth management and financial planning services to individuals, families, business owners, corporate executives and retirees. The firm's planning-first approach is designed to help clients better understand their financial picture, make informed decisions and plan for the future.

For media inquiries or additional information about Centurion Wealth Management, please contact Centurion at team@centurionwealth.com or (571) 765-1890.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC Award Disclosures

The statements above from Sterling D. Neblett, Wendy Ann Payne, and Mark C. McKaig reflect the firm's response to receiving the Inc. 5000 recognition. They are not client testimonials or endorsements. The quotes are intended to acknowledge the recognition and express the firm's perspective and appreciation and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future results or investment performance.

The above-mentioned recognition/award was given on August 11, 2026, based on the time period of 2022 through 2025. The recognition was provided by Inc. Centurion Wealth Management reasonably believes that the methodology used to determine the award was fair and balanced. Centurion Wealth Management did not provide compensation to Inc. to obtain or influence the ranking. Following the recognition, Centurion Wealth Management paid a licensing fee for the right to use the Inc. 5000 logo. The Inc. 5000 ranking is no guarantee of future investment outcomes and does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. Inclusion on the list is not related to investment performance or client experience and does not imply any level of skill or endorsement by Inc. or any other party.

Investment advisory services are offered through Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

SOURCE: Centurion Wealth Management, LLC

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/centurion-wealth-management-named-to-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-fast-1204853