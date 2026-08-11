ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled to Increase Manufacturing Footprint with $60 Million in U.S. Government Funding to Strengthen U.S. Drone Propulsion Supply Chain

Expansion Increases Manufacturing Capacity by 4X and Positions ePropelled as a Leading Domestic Supplier of Advanced Dual-Use Electric Propulsion Systems

COVENTRY, UK / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / ePropelled, a leading U.S. manufacturer of advanced electric propulsion systems for uncrewed aerial vehicles, aerospace, defense, and commercial applications, today announced a major expansion of its manufacturing operations, increasing its production footprint from 20,000 square feet to 80,000 square feet.

The expansion is supported by $60 million in government funding through the Department of War's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, reinforcing the nation's commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing of mission-critical drone technologies and advanced dual-use propulsion systems.

The expanded facility will increase ePropelled's propulsion system production capacity by more than 4X, enabling the company to meet rapidly growing demand from U.S. government programs, allied partners, and commercial drone manufacturers seeking secure, American-made propulsion solutions.

All ePropelled products are dual-use technologies designed to support both government and commercial applications. This approach enables customers across multiple markets to benefit from the same high standards of performance, reliability, efficiency, and manufacturing quality.

"This investment represents a significant milestone for ePropelled and for the U.S. advanced manufacturing sector," said Nick Grewal, CEO of ePropelled. "As demand for high-performance uncrewed systems continues to accelerate, expanding our manufacturing capacity ensures that we can deliver reliable, scalable, and secure propulsion systems produced in the United States. We are proud to support the government's objective of strengthening domestic manufacturing while helping customers across government and commercial markets deploy advanced capabilities faster."

The expanded facility will feature advanced automated production lines, precision motor manufacturing, controller assembly, automated testing, and integrated quality assurance systems. These capabilities are designed to support high-volume manufacturing while maintaining the rigorous performance standards required across aerospace, defense, industrial, and commercial applications.

The government funding will enable ePropelled to:

Increase annual production capacity by more than 4X

Expand manufacturing of motors, electronic speed controllers, and complete propulsion systems

Accelerate production for emerging government and commercial drone programs

Create highly skilled manufacturing and engineering jobs in New Hampshire

Strengthen the domestic supply chain for critical electric propulsion technologies

Scale production of dual-use products serving both government and commercial customers

The expansion supports broader government objectives to increase U.S.-based production of critical components for uncrewed systems while reducing reliance on foreign suppliers. As uncrewed aircraft become increasingly important across defense, public safety, logistics, agriculture, inspection, and other commercial markets, scalable domestic manufacturing has become a national priority.

The new manufacturing space is expected to include expanded production cells, automated assembly equipment, environmental testing capabilities, and additional engineering resources to support rapid product development and qualification for next-generation government and commercial platforms.

"Our mission has always been to deliver world-class electric propulsion technology designed, engineered, and manufactured in America," Grewal added. "Because every ePropelled product is dual-use, our technologies can serve a broad range of government and commercial missions. With this expansion, ePropelled is uniquely positioned to become one of the nation's premier suppliers of propulsion systems for uncrewed aircraft and other advanced mobility platforms."

The expanded manufacturing operations are expected to become fully operational following the completion of facility upgrades and equipment installation.

About ePropelled

ePropelled Group is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion solutions and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicle operations in the air, on

land, and at sea. All ePropelled products are dual-use and are engineered to support both government and commercial applications.

Founded in 2018, ePropelled has created more than 40 patents across 13 categories and serves customers worldwide from its research and development, engineering, and manufacturing facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and India. Operating through sovereign supply chains, ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and empower uncrewed motion.

Contact dean@ePropelled.com, call +1 (603) 236-7444, or visit www.ePropelled.com.

SOURCE: ePropelled Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/epropelled-to-increase-manufacturing-footprint-with-60-million-in-u.s.-1205538