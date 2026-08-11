DuploCloud, Inc.: DuploCloud Ranks 14th in Silicon Valley for Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Companies in 2026

Recognition Marks the Fourth Consecutive Year for the Company's Growth and Continued Market Adoption of AI-First DevOps Automation

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / DuploCloud , an AI-native DevOps platform that provisions, secures, and governs cloud infrastructure, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks DuploCloud's fourth consecutive year on the prestigious list and includes ranking 14th among companies in the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metropolitan area, underscoring the company's continued momentum in one of the world's most competitive technology markets.

The recognition comes during a year of significant growth for DuploCloud as organizations increasingly turn to AI to simplify cloud operations while strengthening security and compliance. The company continues to expand its AI-powered DevOps platform with intelligent automation that enables engineering teams to provision infrastructure, accelerate application delivery, maintain compliance, and resolve operational issues faster and with fewer resources.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. for the fourth consecutive year," said Venkat Thiruvengadam, CEO and Founder of DuploCloud. "As AI reshapes how software is built and operated, organizations are looking for platforms that can automate infrastructure without sacrificing security or governance. This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in DuploCloud and the incredible work our team has done to make cloud operations dramatically simpler."

Over the past year, DuploCloud has continued to expand its platform with AI-powered capabilities designed to automate every stage of the DevOps lifecycle. The company introduced AI DevOps Engineers, a team of specialized AI agents that help engineering teams accelerate infrastructure provisioning, troubleshoot production issues, strengthen security, automate compliance, and simplify cloud operations through natural language interactions.

DuploCloud also recently joined Google Cloud's Startup Perks program , giving eligible startups building on Google Cloud expanded access to the company's AI-powered DevOps platform. The partnership helps growing companies automate cloud infrastructure, security, compliance, and operations while scaling more efficiently on Google Cloud.

Built for startups through enterprise organizations, DuploCloud enables teams to automate cloud infrastructure management across AWS and Google Cloud while delivering built-in governance, security, and compliance. The platform helps organizations deploy applications up to 10x faster while reducing DevOps operational costs by as much as 75%, allowing engineering teams to spend more time building products instead of managing infrastructure.

The annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States and has become one of the most respected benchmarks of entrepreneurial success. Companies featured on the list represent many of the nation's most innovative and successful businesses across industries.

Learn more about DuploCloud at https://duplocloud.com .

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the AI-native DevOps platform that gives engineering teams an always-on AI DevOps Engineer to handle the operational work slowing them down. Running inside AWS, GCP, or Azure environments, DuploCloud automates the full infrastructure lifecycle, from provisioning and CI/CD to security, compliance, and day-to-day operations, so teams move faster without adding headcount. Where personalized coding agents make individual engineers more productive, enterprise DevOps runs on shared context and shared accountability across teams. For more information, visit https://duplocloud.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Pietrelli on behalf of DuploCloud

kate@pathadvisors.com

+1 760-518-2633

SOURCE: DuploCloud, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/duplocloud-ranks-14th-in-silicon-valley-for-inc.-5000s-fastest-gr-1205963