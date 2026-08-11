The recent approval by the German Federal Cabinet to abolish feed-in tariffs for newly installed photovoltaic systems up to 25 kW from 1 January 2027 marks another significant shift in Europe's distributed energy landscape. The reform follows the already confirmed phase-out of net metering in the Netherlands from the same date, further strengthening the economic case for behind-the-meter energy storage. Combined with expanding opportunities from dynamic electricity tariffs and revenue stacking strategies, these policy developments are increasingly encouraging consumers and businesses to maximize ...

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