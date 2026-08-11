As the world aims to limit global warming well below 2 C, the defossilization of energy systems hinges on two technologies above all others: solar PV and wind power. Solar PV has found its way into the energy system faster than any electricity source in the history of humankind, propelled by plummeting costs, near-universal availability, and diversified system applications. Yet one question runs persistently through the modeling literature: just how dominant will solar PV become and why do studies disagree so sharply on the answer? A new study by researchers from Leibniz University Hannover and ...

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