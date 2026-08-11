Enables deeper integration of Atinary's SDLabs platform with Chemspeed automation, Bruker instruments and SciY software for closed-loop agentic AI-driven R&D

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced an expanded strategic collaboration with Atinary Technologies Inc., the pioneer of Self-Driving Labs technologies and AI-driven R&D with applications in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, and materials. Bruker also made a minority investment in Atinary. Financial details were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811179936/en/

Atinary Self-Driving Lab integrating Chemspeed robotics, a Fourier 80 FT-NMR, and Atinary's SDLabs agentic AI platform into a closed-loop workflow. The system automates liquid and solid reagent addition, catalyst addition, reaction execution, sampling with filtration, and inline NMR analysis, across many chemical reactions, including Suzuki and Buchwald-Hartwig. Scientists control the platform via SDLabs, leveraging AI agents to design experiments, navigate molecular spaces, execute runs, visualize and interpret results, and act on AI-guided recommendations for the next experiments, compounding the information each cycle in an R&D flywheel. These integrated systems can solve challenges that are intractable with traditional methods.

Atinary intends to integrate Chemspeed configurable laboratory automation platforms, Bruker analytical instruments and SciY scientific software into its agentic AI workflows. Atinary's code-free SDLabs platform applies AI agents and machine learning to design optimal experiments and deliver better and faster results with automated closed-loop Design-Make-Test-Analyze-Learn workflows. Running these integrated workflows generates high-quality, reproducible, and AI-ready datasets that are essential to train better models, increase success rates, and accelerate discovery.

Atinary and Chemspeed have established a joint demonstration laboratory at Chemspeed's headquarters near Basel, Switzerland. Atinary's Self-Driving Lab in Boston opened in early 2026 as a Scientific Data Factory to bring better molecules and products to market faster. The Atinary Lab includes Chemspeed robotics and Bruker benchtop NMR, as well as automation and measurement tools by other vendors, focusing on small-molecule synthesis and catalysis in pharmaceutical R&D and process development.

"Cross-coupling reactions have had a significant impact on the discovery and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, as well as in other industries," said Professor Stephen Buchwald, Camille Dreyfus Professor of Chemistry at MIT and Scientific Advisor to Atinary Technologies. "However, the full potential of this chemistry, particularly C-N coupling, remains untapped. Large parameter spaces, combining catalysts, ligands, bases, solvents, and temperature, are complex and difficult to navigate. Generating rigorous, reproducible, lab-validated datasets could lead to significant advances. I am excited to be a part of the Atinary team and to explore what is possible when their approaches are employed to tackle meaningful scientific challenges in their lab."

"Atinary's mission is to augment humans with AI and robotics to accelerate scientific discovery exponentially and tackle key planetary challenges," said Dr. Hermann Tribukait, Co-Founder and CEO of Atinary Technologies. "Together with our team, ecosystem, and clients, we design and enable Self-Driving Labs as R&D flywheels, where every experiment makes the next one smarter, compounding the information from real-world lab data."

"Our strategic investment in Atinary advances Bruker's goal to combine differentiated analytical technologies with lab automation, scientific software and AI-guided experimentation," said Bernd Gleixner, President of the Chemspeed Division. "The Atinary SDLabs in Basel and Boston demonstrate closed-loop R&D workflows powered by agentic AI. We intend to build on this foundation by extending the collaboration to additional analytical solutions and customer applications."

About Bruker Corporation Leader of the Post-Genomic Era (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists and engineers to make breakthrough post-genomic discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular, and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity, and customer success in post-genomic life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and biopharma applications, in microscopy, as well as in industrial and cleantech research, and semiconductor metrology in support of AI. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.bruker.com.

About Atinary Technologies

Atinary Technologies is the pioneer of Self-Driving Labs, a term its founders coined in 2017. Atinary's mission is to augment humans with AI and robotics to drive a Moore's Law of Discovery, exponentially accelerating the discovery of breakthrough molecules and materials to tackle planetary challenges in health, energy, food, and sustainability. Atinary owns a vertically integrated technology stack and offers its agentic AI platform SDLabs and lab-validated datasets. SDLabs users can explore vastly larger chemical spaces and run complex experiments faster than ever, unlocking results that are out of reach using traditional R&D methods, as demonstrated in published work with world-renowned companies and universities. Atinary's ecosystem partners include ABB Robotics, Agilent, AWS, Bruker, Chemspeed, and Mettler-Toledo. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with operations in Boston and Lausanne. Learn more at www.atinary.com and contact us at contact@atinary.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811179936/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Joe Kostka

Director, Investor Relations Corporate Development

Bruker Corporation

T: +1 978 313-5800

E: Investor.Relations@bruker.com

Media Contact:

Markus Ziegler

Sr. Director and Head of Group Marketing

Bruker BioSpin

T: +49 172 3733531

E: pr@bruker.com