FloQast Recognized by Inc. as One of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

The company's continued recognition on Inc. 5000 reflects strong customer growth and a vision for the future of accounting

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition reflects FloQast's leadership in transforming accounting through AI-powered innovation, as organizations increasingly adopt intelligent automation to streamline financial operations, fueling the company's rapid growth and placing it among the nation's most successful entrepreneurial businesses.

"Making the Inc. 5000 four years running is a direct reflection of the trust finance and accounting leaders place in FloQast," said Mike Whitmire, CPA (inactive), FCA, co-founder and CEO of FloQast. "Modern accounting departments face unprecedented complexity, and our mission is to give them genuine leverage. By integrating AI where it matters most, we're helping teams transition from reactive reporting to proactive leadership. I couldn't be prouder of our team's execution."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance-it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Building on this momentum, FloQast will host TakeControl 2026 on September 16-17, 2026 - its flagship annual conference for accounting and finance leaders. This year's event brings together 40 speakers and practitioners from companies including Meta, Chipotle, Equinox, Gong, and AG1 to explore how AI is reshaping the accounting function. Centered on the theme "Setting the New Standard for Accounting AI," TakeControl 2026 will feature product announcements, practitioner-led sessions, and a closing mainstage conversation on AI governance and accountability featuring executives from Meta and a former PCAOB board member. Register here.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .



About FloQast

Created by accountants for accountants, FloQast's Accounting Workflow Automation platform allows accountants to automate accounting and audit workflows with auditable AI. Trusted by more than 3,500 global accounting teams - including Lululemon, Chipotle, and Shopify - FloQast enhances the way accounting teams work, enabling customers to automate close management, account reconciliations, accounting operations, and compliance activities. With FloQast, teams can utilize the latest advancements in AI technology to manage aspects of the close, reduce their compliance burden, stay audit-ready, and improve accuracy, visibility, and collaboration overall. FloQast also offers the FloQast Certified Accountant (FCA) program, a free certification designed to help accounting professionals build practical AI skills. FloQast is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com .

Contact: John Siegel Senior Content Marketing Manager Communications Lead john.siegel@floqast.com