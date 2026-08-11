Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 941230 | ISIN: IL0010851660 | Ticker-Symbol: GGN
Tradegate
11.08.26 | 15:30
2,006 Euro
+9,98 % +0,182
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CERAGON NETWORKS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9191,97116:05
1,9121,97816:05
PR Newswire
11.08.2026 13:00 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ceragon Networks Ltd.: Ceragon Reports 2026 Second Quarter Financial Results

Strong demand in India drives 14% year-over-year revenue growth

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT), a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today reported its financial results for the second quarter period ended June 30, 2026.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues of $93.9 million
  • GAAP Operating income of $0.2 million, non-GAAP operating income of $4.0 million
  • GAAP Net loss of $2.1 million, non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million
  • GAAP EPS of ($0.02) per diluted share, non-GAAP EPS of $0.02 per diluted share

Q2 2026 Business Highlights:

  • India - Sequentially higher revenue and strong bookings (approximately $120 million in announced year-to-date bookings in July) have increased visibility for the remainder of 2026; notable interest in E-band solutions
  • North America - Demand remained robust with record quarterly bookings in private networks

CEO Doron Arazi commented: "Our second quarter reflects the benefits of the strategy we've been executing over the past several years. Demand remains healthy across multiple end markets, and we're seeing momentum from both our traditional carrier business and newer growth areas such as private networks and managed services. Just as importantly, the quality of our opportunities and customer engagement, gives us confidence in the outlook for the balance of the year, as described below."

"Customer demand remains healthy, and our competitive position continues to improve, despite near-term industry-wide cost and supply chain pressures," continued Mr. Arazi. "Our E-band solutions are generating particular interest from customers and represent a strong competitive differentiator. Our recent field trial success with our 5G FR2 (mmWave) product for a new Tier 1 North American carrier points to our continued innovation that drives increased demand for our technology. Strong bookings and growing interest from new and existing customers reinforce our confidence in Ceragon's technology, innovation roadmap, and long-term growth prospects."

Primary Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results:

Revenues were $93.9 million, up 14.2% from $82.3 million in Q2 2025.

Gross profit was $29.7 million, or a gross margin of 31.7%, compared to gross margin of 34.6% in Q2 2025.

GAAP Operating income was $0.2 million compared with $2.2 million for Q2 2025.

GAAP Net income (loss) was ($2.1) million, or ($0.02) per diluted share, compared with ($1.3) million, or ($0.01) per diluted share for Q2 2025.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: Gross margin was 32.2%, operating profit was $4.0 million, and net income was $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $34.8 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $38.4 million on December 31, 2025.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue Breakout by Geography:


Q2 2026

India

48 %

North America

22 %

EMEA

13 %

Latin America

9 %

APAC

8 %

Outlook

Management updated its 2026 outlook as follows:

  • Revenue of $355 million to $385 million
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 33.5% - 34.5% vs. 35.5% previously at the midpoint of the provided revenue guidance range
  • Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be between 5% - 6% vs. 6.5% - 7.5% previously at the midpoint of the provided revenue guidance range.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a Zoom webcast today at 8:30 a.m. ET to review the results, followed by a Q&A session.

Investors are invited to register by clicking here. All relevant access details will be provided upon registration.

For investors unable to join the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website at www.ceragon.com

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast-to-deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon, registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, supply chain and shipping, components availability; growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations there from will not be material. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Ceragon's future results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: Company's forward-looking forecasts, with respect to which there is no assurance that such forecasts will materialize; Company's ability to future plan, business, marketing and product strategies on the forecasted evolution of the market developments, such as market and territory trends, future use cases, business concepts, technologies, future demand, and necessary inventory levels; the effects of fluctuations in currency exchange rates between the currencies in which we operate; risks relating to the conversion of the orders from customers into revenues; the effects of global economic trends, including recession, rising inflation, rising interest rates, commodity price increases and fluctuations, commodity shortages and exposure to economic slowdown; risks related to conditions in Israel and the continuation of hostilities in the Middle East; risks associated with delays in the transition to 5G technologies and in the 5G rollout; risks relating to the concentration of our business on a limited number of large mobile operators and the fact that the significant weight of their ordering, compared to the overall ordering by other customers, coupled with inconsistent ordering patterns, could negatively affect us; risks resulting from the volatility in our revenues, margins and working capital needs; disagreements with tax authorities regarding tax positions that we have taken could result in increased tax liabilities; the high volatility in the supply needs of our customers, which from time to time lead to delivery issues and may lead to us being unable to timely fulfil our customer commitments; and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results of operations, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, as published on April 15, 2026, as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Ceragon from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections on the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Ceragon's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ceragon does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

The results reported in this press-release are preliminary and unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.

Investor Contact:
Rob Fink
FNK IR
Tel. +1-646-809-4048
[email protected]

Joey Delahoussaye
FNK IR
Tel. +1-312-809-1087
[email protected]

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Revenues

93,914


82,262


178,917


170,914

Cost of revenues

64,187


53,822


119,114


113,375









Gross profit

29,727


28,440


59,803


57,539









Operating expenses:








Research and development, net

8,405


7,332


16,346


15,581

Sales and Marketing

12,909


11,722


26,899


24,019

General and administrative

6,823


6,940


12,343


12,376

Restructuring and related charges

1,120


-


1,660


3,732

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

233


229


233


704









Total operating expenses

29,490


26,223


57,481


56,412









Operating income

237


2,217


2,322


1,127









Financial and other expenses, net

1,663


2,896


4,519


1,906









Income (loss) before taxes

(1,426)


(679)


(2,197)


(779)









Taxes on income

665


588


1,237


1,468









Net income (loss)

(2,091)


(1,267)


(3,434)


(2,247)









Basic net income (loss) per share

(0.02)


(0.01)


(0.04)


(0.03)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

(0.02)


(0.01)


(0.04)


(0.03)









Weighted average number of shares used in
computing basic net income (loss) per share

91,033,749


89,470,719


90,872,376


89,108,772

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing diluted net income (loss) per share

91,033,749


89,470,719


90,872,376


89,108,77

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)


June 30,


December 31,


2026


2025

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

34,771


38,368

Trade receivables, net

101,283


99,673

Inventories

59,459


61,587

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

24,564


25,576





Total current assets

220,077


225,204





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:




Severance pay and pension fund

430


362

Property and equipment, net

41,065


39,952

Operating lease right-of-use assets

16,003


16,554

Intangible assets, net

24,525


23,182

Goodwill

11,007


11,007

Other non-current assets

669


781





Total non-current assets

93,699


91,838





Total assets

313,776


317,042

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

74,173


70,784

Deferred revenues

1,300


2,371

Short-term loans

12,004


19,000

Operating lease liabilities

4,061


4,001

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

27,251


24,071





Total current liabilities

118,789


120,227





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay and pension

2,557


2,537

Operating lease liabilities

12,715


13,331

Other long-term payables

7,665


8,195





Total long-term liabilities

22,937


24,063





SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:




Share capital

234


234

Additional paid-in capital

457,690


454,640

Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)


(20,091)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,134)


(8,816)

Accumulated deficit

(256,649)


(253,215)





Total shareholders' equity

172,050


172,752





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

313,776


317,042

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)


Three months ended

June 30,


Six months ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Cash flow from operating activities:








Net income (loss)

(2,091)


(1,267)


(3,434)


(2,247)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net
cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

3,471


3,632


6,905


6,964

Loss from sale of property and equipment, net

52


-


122


10

Stock-based compensation expense

1,755


1,549


2,647


2,199

Decrease (increase) in accrued severance pay and
pensions, net

(85)


30


(48)


77

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(6,838)


21,778


(1,537)


28,162

Decrease (increase) in other assets (including other
accounts receivable, prepaid expenses, other non-
current assets, and the effect of exchange rate
changes on cash and cash equivalents)

(461)


(1,179)


755


(2,319)

Decrease (increase) in inventory

(2,269)


2,206


1,561


127

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

1,182


1,323


2,135


2,054

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

9,255


(13,961)


3,081


(18,045)

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable and
accrued expenses (including other long-term payables)

3,666


(3,285)


2,620


(2,531)

Decrease in operating lease liability

(1,161)


(90)


(2,140)


(915)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(1,410)


26


(1,071)


(164)

Net cash provided by operating activities

5,066


10,762


11,596


13,372









Cash flow from investing activities:








Purchases of property and equipment

(3,322)


(3,957)


(5,597)


(7,426)

Software development costs capitalized

(1,451)


(1,173)


(2,921)


(1,711)

Payments made in connection with business
acquisitions, net of acquired cash

-


-


-


(6,570)

Net cash used in investing activities

(4,773)


(5,130)


(8,518)


(15,707)









Cash flow from financing activities:








Proceeds from exercise of stock options

267


143


276


651

Repayments of bank credits and loans, net

(5,096)


(4,700)


(6,996)


(4,700)

Net cash used in financing activities

(4,829)


(4,557)


(6,720)


(4,049)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
equivalents

143


453


45


289









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,393)


1,528


(3,597)


(6,095)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period

39,164


27,688


38,368


35,311

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

34,771


29,216


34,771


29,216

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended

June 30,


Six months ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

GAAP cost of revenues

64,187


53,822


119,114


113,375

Stock-based compensation expenses

(108)


(81)


(239)


(189)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(422)


(451)


(844)


(956)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

63,657


53,290


118,031


112,230









GAAP gross profit

29,727


28,440


59,803


57,539

Stock-based compensation expenses

108


81


239


189

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

422


451


844


956

Non-GAAP gross profit

30,257


28,972


60,886


58,684









GAAP Research and development expenses

8,405


7,332


16,346


15,581

Stock-based compensation expenses

(217)


(123)


(408)


(278)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

8,188


7,209


15,938


15,303









GAAP Sales and marketing expenses

12,909


11,722


26,899


24,019

Stock-based compensation expenses

(350)


(330)


(690)


(640)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(220)


(275)


(440)


(497)

Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses

12,339


11,117


25,769


22,882









GAAP General and administrative expenses

6,823


6,940


12,343


12,376

Stock-based compensation expenses

(1,080)


(1,015)


(1,310)


(1,092)

Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses

5,743


5,925


11,033


11,284









GAAP Restructuring and related charges

1,120


-


1,660


3,732

Restructuring and related charges

(1,120)


-


(1,660)


(3,732)

Non-GAAP Restructuring and related charges

-


-


-


-









GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges

233


229


233


704

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

(233)


(229)


(233)


(704)

Non-GAAP Acquisition- and integration-related charges

-


-


-


-

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three months ended

June 30,


Six months ended

June 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









GAAP Operating income

237


2,217


2,322


1,127

Stock-based compensation expenses

1,755


1,549


2,647


2,199

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

642


726


1,284


1,453

Restructuring and related charges

1,120


-


1,660


3,732

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

233


229


233


704

Non-GAAP Operating income

3,987


4,721


8,146


9,215









GAAP Financial and other expenses, net

1,663


2,896


4,519


1,906

Leases - financial income (expenses)

(22)


(1,233)


4


(1,138)

Non-cash revaluation associated with business combination

(28)


16


(37)


1,948

Non-GAAP Financial and other expenses, net

1,613


1,679


4,486


2,716









GAAP Tax expenses

665


588


1,237


1,468

Non-GAAP Tax expenses

665


588


1,237


1,468









GAAP Net income (loss)

(2,091)


(1,267)


(3,434)


(2,247)

Stock-based compensation expenses

1,755


1,549


2,647


2,199

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

642


726


1,284


1,453

Restructuring and related charges

1,120


-


1,660


3,732

Acquisition- and integration-related charges

233


229


233


704

Leases - financial expenses (income)

22


1,233


(4)


1,138

Non-cash revaluation associated with business combination

28


(16)


37


(1,948)

Non-GAAP Net income

1,709


2,454


2,423


5,031

GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

(0.02)


(0.01)


(0.04)


(0.03)

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

(0.02)


(0.01)


(0.04)


(0.03)

Non-GAAP Diluted net income per share

0.02


0.03


0.03


0.06

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

91,033,749


89,470,719


90,872,376


89,108,772

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

91,033,749


89,470,719


90,872,376


89,108,772

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing Non-GAAP diluted net income per share

93,529,521


91,245,422


93,120,527


91,381,985

SOURCE Ceragon Networks Ltd.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.