Roaming Hunger: Insperience Group Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Collective behind Roaming Hunger, Cater2.me, Mobile Food Alliance, and RMNG joins the list at No. 216 in the Los Angeles metro area.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / Insperience Group, the collective of brands on a mission to inspire authentic relationships through unforgettable live experiences, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 , the annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In its first year on the list, Insperience Group ranked No. 3,940 nationally, No. 532 in California, No. 216 in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim metropolitan area and No. 145 in the entire nation among Food & Beverage companies.

Insperience Group operates through two platforms. Its Food Services platform is powered by Roaming Hunger, North America's largest food truck and mobile food network; Cater2.me, its corporate catering service powering recurring workplace meal programs across the country; and Mobile Food Alliance, which supports local food entrepreneurs across the country, helping them start and grow their businesses.

Insperience Group's Brand Experience platform is anchored by RMNG, the experiential marketing agency built to move and connect, delivering more than 500 award-winning consumer and B2B mobile, pop-up, and tentpole activations annually for the world's leading brands.

Backed by private equity firm Shore Capital Partners, the company's rapid growth has been driven by a relentless focus on its mission: connecting people, teams, and brands through exceptional live experiences.

"Debuting on the Inc. 5000 in our first year as Insperience Group is a milestone we share with every food truck owner, caterer, restaurant, agency and brand partner who has grown with us," said Greg Liberman, CEO of Insperience Group. "And, the 'us,' is the talented and dedicated team I have the privilege of working alongside every day. A team that shares our core values and mission to inspire authentic relationships through unforgettable live experiences. This recognition shows that delivering on our mission drives real, measurable growth. And, we are just getting started."

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022, and be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent (not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies) as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.

About Insperience Group

Insperience Group is a collection of leading brands united behind a mission to inspire authentic relationships through unforgettable live experiences. Insperience's Food Services platform is currently comprised of Roaming Hunger, Cater2.me and Mobile Food Alliance, while its Brand Experience platform is anchored by RMNG. For more information, please visit https://insperience.com/ .

About Roaming Hunger

Roaming Hunger, founded in 2009 in Los Angeles, is North America's largest and most trusted food truck and mobile food network. Roaming Hunger connects organizations, individuals and event planners with a network of more than 25,000 vetted food trucks, carts, trailers and pop-ups with the power to transform ordinary events into unforgettable relationship-building moments. For more information, please visit https://roaminghunger.com/ .

About Cater2.me

Cater2.me, founded in 2010 in San Francisco, is a human-driven, tech-enabled corporate catering service that strengthens workplace culture across the country through shared meals. Our flexible platform - the only one that houses every meal format under one roof - allows us to build custom food programs for hybrid, in-office and remote teams across the country. Every customer works with real people: including a dedicated Account Manager who is always a text, email or call away. With a nationwide network of more than 3,000 local restaurants and caterers, as well as access to the rest of the Insperience Group network of more than 25,000 other specialty vendors, Cater2.me feeds teams of any size, wherever they work. For more information, please visit https://cater2.me/ .

About RMNG

RMNG, is the go-to experiential marketing partner for brands and agencies seeking to connect with consumers and businesses through unforgettable, live branded experiences anytime, anywhere. RMNG creatively designs and flawlessly executes award-winning experiential pop-ups, mobile tours, and tentpole activations that drive brand loyalty and deliver measurable results. For more information, please visit https://rmng.co/ .

About Mobile Food Alliance

Mobile Food Alliance (MFA), is a leading collective association dedicated to helping local food entrepreneurs thrive. We support more than 25,000 members through exclusive discounts, business services, an equipment marketplace (including the leading platform to buy, sell and lease food trucks), educational tools, and access to high-quality catering and event opportunities, all powered by a supportive and collaborative community. For more information, please visit https://mobilefoodalliance.com .

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. Shore has approximately $17 billion of assets under management, including additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Mircea Vlaicu

Director of Marketing, Insperience Group

press@roaminghunger.com

SOURCE: Roaming Hunger

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/insperience-group-named-to-the-2026-inc.-5000-list-of-americas-fastest-g-1204942