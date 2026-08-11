San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - ZeroGPT has launched its AI Video Detector, expanding the company's AI-content detection capabilities beyond text and images to include video. The new service is designed to assess whether video content shows signs of artificial intelligence generation or manipulation, giving ZeroGPT detection coverage across three major digital content formats: text, images and video.

The launch represents the latest expansion of ZeroGPT's detection platform. AI text detection remains the company's core area of focus, while its existing AI Image Detector addresses AI-generated visual content. The addition of video detection extends that framework to another rapidly developing form of synthetic media.

Generative AI has increasingly moved beyond written content into images, audio and video, creating new challenges around identifying how digital material was produced. Video presents a particularly relevant development because synthetic footage, deepfakes and AI-generated visual sequences are becoming more accessible as generation technologies advance.

ZeroGPT's new detector adds video analysis to its existing set of content-verification tools, allowing users to assess different media formats through separate detection processes developed for each type of content.

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"Generative AI has created a new trust gap across the internet and in professional and academic environments," Rawad Baroud, CEO and co-founder of ZeroGPT, has previously said when discussing AI-generated content and digital authenticity.

The introduction of video detection builds on that broader focus. Rather than limiting AI-content assessment to written material, ZeroGPT can now address whether text, images or video may show characteristics associated with artificial intelligence generation.

Expanding Beyond Text Detection

ZeroGPT initially established its platform around AI text detection, designed to assess whether written content displays patterns associated with machine-generated language.

The company later added image detection as AI-generated visuals became more common. With the launch of its AI Video Detector, ZeroGPT has extended that progression into moving visual content.

The expansion reflects the increasingly multimodal nature of generative AI. Text generators, image models and video-generation systems now operate across different forms of digital communication, increasing the need for detection approaches that can evaluate more than one media type.

ZeroGPT maintains separate tools for these formats rather than treating all AI-generated content as the same technical problem. The new launch therefore broadens the scope of the company's detection offering while preserving distinct workflows for text, images and video.

Detection and AI-Assisted Writing Remain Separate

ZeroGPT also continues to provide tools for working with AI-assisted written content, including its AI humanizer, which is intended to refine the wording and presentation of machine-generated drafts.

The humanization function remains separate from AI detection. While detection tools assess whether content may have been generated using artificial intelligence, humanization focuses on improving characteristics such as sentence flow, tone, repetition and readability within existing text.

Maintaining that distinction is increasingly relevant as artificial intelligence is used at different stages of the content-production process. A piece of content may be generated, edited, rewritten or combined with human-created material before publication, making both content assessment and editorial review separate parts of the broader workflow.

Broader Coverage of AI-Generated Media

With the launch of the AI Video Detector, ZeroGPT now provides detection tools covering text, images and video.

The development marks a broader shift in the company's platform from primarily text-focused AI detection toward multi-format content analysis. ZeroGPT said the expansion is intended to address the wider range of digital media now being created or modified using generative artificial intelligence.

As AI-generated media continues to develop, the company plans to maintain its focus on content detection while supporting separate tools for written-content refinement and review.

About ZeroGPT

ZeroGPT develops AI-content detection and writing tools. Its detection services cover text, images and video, alongside additional tools for reviewing and refining AI-assisted written content.

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA