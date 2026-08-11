G-Fusion Announces First Nationwide Rollout of Salon-Developed Non-Aerosol Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Founded by New York City salon owners Tim Tikhonov and Nadia Tikhonova, the brand is bringing its powder dry shampoo - refreshing, volumizing, and residue-free - to consumers across the United States for the first time.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / G-Fusion, a beauty and personal-care brand founded by New York City salon owners Tim Tikhonov and Nadia Tikhonova, today announced the nationwide availability of its Non-Aerosol Volumizing Dry Shampoo, marking the company's first national expansion beyond its New York salon roots. The lightweight powder combines several functions - oil absorption, refreshing, added volume, and texture - in one portable product delivered through an aerosol-free system, and is available now to consumers across the United States on Amazon and at gfusionusa.com.

The rollout comes as consumers increasingly look for multipurpose beauty products that simplify everyday routines. Dry shampoo has become a common way to stretch the time between washes, and G-Fusion is entering the national market with a formula shaped by professional salon use rather than mass-market development.

The product traces directly to the salon floor. For years, Nadia and Tim worked behind the chair in their New York City salon, where they heard the same frustrations from clients: dry shampoos that absorbed oil but left a chalky, visible cast, relied on aerosol propellants that were awkward to travel with, and did little to improve how the hair actually looked. That firsthand feedback shaped the product's development, from how it lifts oil to how it builds body at the roots, and it remains the reference point for everything the brand makes. "After years of working directly with clients in our New York City salon, we understood that people wanted more from a dry shampoo than simply absorbing oil," said Tim Tikhonov, co-founder of G-Fusion. "We wanted to create something that could refresh the hair while giving it volume, texture, and a clean, natural-looking finish, without visible powder."

The nationwide launch marks the brand's move beyond its origins as a salon-born product line. G-Fusion is directing the expansion toward beauty and hair-care consumers, salon professionals and stylists, and travelers and active professionals who want alternatives to aerosol dry shampoos. The Non-Aerosol Volumizing Dry Shampoo anchors a growing portfolio the founders intend to build on the same salon-informed approach. "G-Fusion brings real New York City salon expertise into the home with a dry shampoo designed not only to refresh hair, but to make it look better fresher, fuller, and more textured without aerosol or visible residue," said Nadia Tikhonova, co-founder of G-Fusion.

As the company scales beyond New York, the founders frame the expansion as a continuation of their work with clients rather than a break from it. "G-Fusion was born from our experience behind the chair and the conversations we have had with clients over the years," Tikhonov said. "We wanted to take that professional perspective and create products that fit naturally into real life whether someone is heading to work, leaving the gym, traveling, or simply trying to extend their style between washes."

The product is available nationwide through Amazon and at www.gfusionusa.com

About G-Fusion

G-Fusion is a beauty and personal-care brand founded by New York City salon owners Tim Tikhonov and Nadia Tikhonova. Drawing on years of hands-on professional experience and direct interaction with salon clients, the company develops products designed to combine performance, convenience, and everyday functionality. Led by its Non-Aerosol Volumizing Dry Shampoo, G-Fusion's growing portfolio brings professional-inspired beauty solutions into daily routines.

Media Contact

Organization: G-Fusion

Contact Person Name: Tim Tikhonov

Website: https://gfusionusa.com/

Email: info@gfusionusa.com

City: New York

State: New York

Country: United States

SOURCE: G-Fusion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/g-fusion-announces-first-nationwide-rollout-of-salon-developed-non-aer-1203389