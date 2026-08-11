Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2026) - ONE HEMP welcomed the Senate's passage of a continuing resolution extending naturally-occurring hemp product ban until December 11, preventing a broad restriction on full-spectrum hemp products from taking effect on November 12 and providing Congress additional time to advance sound, science-based legislation.

The extension creates an opportunity for lawmakers to develop a regulatory framework that protects consumers while preserving access to trusted hemp wellness products relied upon by millions of Americans.

"The Senate's action gives Congress the runway needed to get this right," said Kelly Fair, Regulatory and Policy Advisor at ONE HEMP. "The most important principle moving forward is simple: know the difference. Full-spectrum hemp products are healthcare products; not the dangerous, unregulated products the ban intends to eliminate. Consumers deserve access to safe, tested, and responsibly manufactured wellness products, and policymakers deserve a framework that clearly distinguishes trusted therapeutic hemp from intoxicating and synthetic products. The goal should be to raise standards, strengthen oversight, and protect consumers"

ONE HEMP believes the hemp debate narrative runs the risk of becoming oversimplified by efforts to treat all hemp products as if they are the same.

"Not every hemp product is the same," said Jared Stanley, Co-Founder of Charlotte's Web and ONE HEMP member. "Not every company is the same. The question before Congress is whether policy will recognize those distinctions. Consumers deserve regulations that separate trusted therapeutic hemp products from intoxicating products, not policies that lump them together. That's why we continue to say: know the difference."

Millions of Americans rely on therapeutic hemp products every day, including veterans managing stress and sleep challenges, seniors living with chronic pain, adults seeking support for recovery and wellness, and families caring for loved ones with health challenges. Consumer behavior underscores a clear distinction between CBD and intoxicating hemp products. Nearly half of CBD consumers report using it exclusively for health purposes, compared with just 23% who report exclusively recreational use. With delta-8 THC, the pattern is reversed: 46% report exclusively recreational use, compared with just 21% who use it exclusively for health purposes.1

ONE HEMP supports stronger national standards for hemp products, including rigorous testing requirements, manufacturing and quality standards, transparent labeling, youth access restrictions, and strong enforcement against bad actors.

"We support raising the bar," said Joseph Sheehey, CEO at CURED Nutrition. "Responsible companies should welcome testing, accountability, transparency, and enforcement. Health and wellness consumers are not looking for these products in dispensaries, convenience stores, or gas stations - different consumers, different products, different outcomes. The solution is distinguishing therapeutic products from recreational ones and regulating accordingly. Protect access. Raise standards."

The Senate's action is an important step, but the process is not yet complete. The continuing resolution must now be considered by the House of Representatives and signed by the President before the December 11 extension takes effect. ONE HEMP encourages lawmakers to use the additional time to develop a durable policy framework that protects consumers, supports American farmers and businesses, and preserves access to trusted hemp wellness products.

"Congress now has an opportunity to bring clarity to this marketplace," added Fair. "We look forward to continuing to work with lawmakers on a science-based framework that protects consumers, supports innovation, and eliminates dangerous unregulated products."

1 Satybaldiyeva N, Yang KH, Kepner W, Ferran K, Leas EC. "Prevalence and reasons for using cannabidiol, delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol, and hexahydrocannabinol among US adults." Journal of Cannabis Research. 2025;7(1):100. doi:10.1186/s42238-025-00359-8.

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Source: OneHemp