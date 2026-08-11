The company's third UK facility adds 95,000+ cubic feet of GxP-compliant, environmentally controlled storage capacity and serves as a consolidation point for regulated materials across the UK, EMEA, and beyond.

GXP-Storage Ltd is expanding its UK operations with a new restricted-access facility at Quattro, Raunds in Northamptonshire. The facility adds more than 95,000 cubic feet of controlled-environment storage, ranging from controlled ambient to cryogenic, expanding access to secure, compliant capacity without the cost and complexity of building and managing additional in-house infrastructure.

"Clients tell us the same thing on both sides of the Atlantic: they need more regulated storage capacity to defragment their material storage sites, without pouring capital into freezers and buildings or carrying the management burden," said Jeff Johnson, Director, GXP-Storage Ltd. "Where regulated material is stored is a supply-chain decision as much as a compliance one. Shorter transit lanes mean faster retrieval and less handling risk. Raunds gives our UK and EMEA region clients a single place to consolidate materials and room to grow, all on the validated GXP-Guardian platform."

The new facility enables customers to gain regulated capacity without the capital cost, downtime, or compliance risk of building in-house or the overhead costs of supporting round-the-clock monitoring and management. Physical materials and digital records are managed in a single GXP-Guardian view, giving teams real-time visibility, an immutable chain of custody, and audit-ready control through one system that scales with their programmes.

"When it was time to plan for the future of the archive I founded, we wanted a partner that could take it to its next stage of growth," said Tim Stiles, founder of the Qualogy archive and former Chair of the Research Quality Association. "GXP-Storage has proven an excellent choice, and its expertise is clear in this expansion now underway."

Raunds sits at the centre of the UK, within reach of the Oxford, Cambridge, and London life sciences corridor and linked by the A45, A14, M1, and M11, the Port of Felixstowe, and London Heathrow and Stansted airports. Its central location supports faster retrieval, fewer hand-offs, and more efficient movement of regulated materials across the UK and wider EMEA region.

The facility will be commissioned and operational in November 2026 and will provide restricted-access storage across the full temperature range: controlled ambient (21°C), refrigerated (2-8°C), frozen (-20°C), low (-30 to -40°C), ultra-low (-80°C), and cryogenic (-150°C), with redundant power and continuous environmental monitoring. The facility is BREEAM certified with an "Excellent" rating and has an EPC "A" rating.

It runs on GXP-Guardian, validated to Annex 11 of the UK GMP Guide, 21 CFR Part 11, and GAMP 5, and operates to the same quality management system as GXP-Storage's ISO 9001:2015-certified US operations, with UK certification planned. Any transfer into Raunds is coordinated by GXP-Storage personnel under a continuous, validated chain of custody.

About GXP-Storage Ltd

GXP-Storage is the life sciences industry's trusted partner for regulated material management across the lifecycle. Combining purpose-built facilities with the validated GXP-Guardian digital platform, the company delivers total custody, real-time visibility, and audit-ready compliance across every temperature-from controlled ambient to cryogenic.

Trusted by global pharma, biotech, CDMO, and healthcare Organisations, GXP-Storage helps clients consolidate fragmented infrastructure, reduce operational complexity, and maintain control of regulated materials throughout their lifecycle.

GXP-Storage operates a growing transatlantic network with facilities in Northamptonshire, UK, and North Carolina, US. Its UK operations combine local investment and expertise with the quality systems, technology, and experience of the wider GXP-Storage organisation.

One partner. One platform. Complete lifecycle control.

Learn more at gxp-storage.co.uk

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Media Contact:

Mandy Wilkins

Propel Marketing

mandyw@propelmg.com