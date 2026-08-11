Visuado: Norwegian proptech startup eliminates the need for 360 cameras with the world's first browser-based production layer for virtual tours

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visuado, a Norwegian proptech company, has launched Walkable, the world's first browser-based production layer for virtual tours. The platform enables users to scan, process and publish professional virtual tours directly from any smartphone browser, without the need for an app, dedicated 360 camera or photographer. The technology has the potential to significantly change how virtual tours are produced and distributed at scale.

Could make today's production model obsolete

Virtual tours have long been shown to increase engagement, generate more qualified leads and improve conversion rates. Yet adoption has remained limited because production has traditionally been costly, time-consuming and dependent on dedicated hardware, mobile applications or external photographers.

Walkable removes much of this traditional production process. Using only a smartphone and a web browser, users can create and publish virtual tours in minutes. By significantly reducing production costs and operational complexity, virtual tours become economically viable at a much larger scale. This expands the addressable market while challenging a production model that has, for years, relied on specialized equipment, installed software and manual workflows.

- Virtual tours are not new. What's new is that they can finally be produced as infrastructure. When production costs fall dramatically and the process becomes scalable, virtual tours shift from being a premium service to becoming a new market standard, says Jonatan Lagerstedt Krugerud, CEO of Visuado.

Already adopted by leading Nordic real estate companies

The platform is already used by Nordic real estate companies including Skanska, Nåbo and Eie Eiendomsmegling. It is also integrated with FINN.no, Norway's largest online property marketplace, enabling virtual tours to be published directly in residential sales and rental listings.

Walkable is designed to integrate with brokerage platforms, property marketplaces and other enterprise systems managing large volumes of real estate listings. The company's ambition is to make the creation of virtual tours as simple and accessible as taking photos with a smartphone.

- For more than a decade, the industry has focused on building better cameras. The camera was never the problem; the production model was. Once virtual tours can be created directly in a browser from a smartphone, the question is no longer whether you should use virtual tours, but why you wouldn't. Our ambition is to build the world's infrastructure for virtual tours, says Filip Åkerholt, Chief Commercial Officer at Visuado.

For further information:

Jonatan Lagerstedt Krugerud, CEO of Visuado

jl.krugerud@visuado.com

+47 904 75 742

Photo caption:

From left: Petter Gåsström (CTO), Jonatan Lagerstedt Krugerud (CEO), Filip Åkerholt (Chief Commercial Officer).

About Visuado:

Visuado is a Norwegian proptech company founded in 2019 and the company behind Walkable, the world's first browser-based production layer for virtual tours. Walkable enables anyone to scan, process and publish professional virtual tours directly from a smartphone browser, without an app, dedicated hardware or a photographer. The technology is built for real estate brokerages, marketplaces and property companies at scale. Visuado has also established itself as a leading visualization provider for residential new-build developments in the Nordics. Customers include Skanska, Eie Eiendomsmegling and Nåbo. Visuado is backed by leading Nordic industrial real estate companies, venture capital investors and real estate industry profiles.

Website:

https://www.walkable.io/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/visuado/r/norwegian-proptech-startup-eliminates-the-need-for-360-cameras-with-the-world-s-first-browser-based-,c4382035

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/24301/4382035/4214847.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/visuado/i/img-3187-1-46-jpg,c3556440 IMG 3187 1 46 jpg https://news.cision.com/visuado/i/walkable-by-visuado-main-white-on-black-28-jpg,c3556441 walkable-by-visuado MAIN white-on-black 28 jpg

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