Antea Group UK: What Is SFDR? A Guide to ESG Due Diligence for Real Estate Investors

By Dan Ellis, ESG Service Line Director

Key Takeaways:

SFDR requires real estate funds to disclose how sustainability risks and ESG impacts are incorporated into investment decisions.

Article 6, 8, and 9 funds each have different disclosure expectations and sustainability objectives.

SFDR works alongside the EU Taxonomy and CSRD to improve the quality and consistency of sustainability data.

Proposed reforms would simplify SFDR reporting and replace Articles 8 and 9 with new voluntary product categories.

UK asset managers investing in Europe may need to comply with both UK SDR and EU SFDR requirements.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 11, 2026 / The EU's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) was written to curb greenwashing and give investors sustainability information that supports informed decision-making. It requires companies to disclose how they integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks and adverse impacts into investment decisions.

SFDR now shapes how capital is raised, deployed, and reported across European property markets. For real estate, an industry responsible for a large share of energy use and emissions, SFDR's transparency push is changing everything from fund structuring to asset level business plans.

What Does SFDR Require?

SFDR is a disclosure regime that applies at both entity and product level. Under it, real estate fund managers must document how they integrate sustainability risks, whether they consider principal adverse impacts (PAIs), and which sustainability category their fund falls into:

Article 6: Funds without a sustainability scope

Article 8: Funds that promote environmental or social characteristics (light green)

Article 9: Funds that have sustainable investment as their main objective (dark green)

The detailed content and standardised templates required to demonstrate compliance with Article 6, 8 or 9 arrived via the Level II Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS), which took effect on 1 January 2023.

Real estate feels the RTS particularly strongly because the PAI framework includes indicators tailored to property. The entity-level PAI statement uses a fixed template and list of indicators, including two mandatory PAIs that specifically apply to real estate:

Exposure to fossil-fuel-related assets

Exposure to energy-inefficient buildings

Many fund managers also choose to disclose additional real estate PAIs such as:

Energy consumption intensity

Waste management coverage

In practice, real estate funds may set a wide range of ESG objectives and targets. Some examples include:

Objective Target Improve energy performance of buildings Upgrade 80% of portfolio to EPC A or B by 2030. Do not contribute further to greenhouse gas emissions and global warming Decommission all fossil fuel supplies and decarbonise all assets by 2035. Increase energy self-sufficiency across the portfolio Increase on-site renewable energy generation and storage to meet 40% of energy demand across the portfolio by 2035. Measurably improve occupant health and wellbeing in office assets Achieve WELL Building Standard Gold standard in all office assets by 2028.

An Article 9 fund must have clearly defined, quantifiable key performance indicators and targets, which must be linked to every investment decision and verified over time. This means that, where a fund has an overall objective, it must be achieved for all individual assets.

An Article 8 fund allows for a greater degree of flexibility in how a fund achieves its sustainability objective and how it measures and reports them. This approach allows a 'portfolio' approach, where some individual assets might not achieve all goals, as long as the overall aggregated targets are met.

An Article 9 fund does not automatically mean that is a 'more sustainable' fund than an Article 8 fund. An Article 9 fund may have a very specific narrow focus on one key ESG topic, whereas an Article 8 fund could be tackling several different topics.

Alignment With EU Taxonomy and CSRD

SFDR does not define "sustainable" assets. The EU Taxonomy provides the classification of environmentally sustainable activities (including acquisition & ownership, new construction and renovation for real estate) with technical screening criteria and 'Do No Significant Harm' (DNSH) requirements.

For buildings, alignment typically hinges on performance thresholds (e.g., the building's EPC falling into the top 15% of UK building stock) and evidence on adaptation to climate change. Real estate companies and funds increasingly report Taxonomy alignment alongside SFDR to give investors a clearer view.

Data availability is often the greatest hurdle to overcome. The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which was phased in from 2024 for many large companies, should gradually improve access to asset level metrics relevant to SFDR and the Taxonomy (energy, emissions, renovation plans, and social data), making PAI and DNSH assessments more reliable. Real estate firms within the scope of CSRD will have to disclose against European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), which investors can feed into SFDR reporting.

Potential Amendments to SFDR

In December 2023, the European Supervisory Authorities proposed amendments to the RTS, including more social PAIs, clearer DNSH disclosures for "sustainable investments", a new section for funds with greenhouse-gas reduction targets, and simplified, machine-readable templates (including a front-page dashboard). The Commission was expected to endorse these changes ahead of any broader overhaul of SFDR itself.

Separately, the Commission ran a wide consultation on the regime's future. The May 2024 summary showed strong support for moving towards explicit product categories, potentially replacing the current Article 8 and 9 naming system, and for recognising "transition" strategies. For real estate, the recognition of transition would better reflect CAPEX-driven improvement journeys (e.g., refurbishing assets to hit an EPC rating of B).

Industry bodies have pushed in the same direction. INREV's guidance urged clearer, fit-for-purpose definitions of "sustainable investments" for property and supports a transition category that recognises credible refurbishment plans aligned to decarbonisation pathways.

In November 2025, the European Commission responded with significant proposed revisions to the SFDR aimed at simplifying the framework and reducing complexity for both investors and financial market participants. The Commission found that the existing SFDR had effectively become a labelling regime, which it was never intended to be, with disclosures that were overly long, difficult to understand and prone to causing confusion, greenwashing risks, and mis-selling.

The proposed revisions would introduce simpler, more retail-friendly disclosures, reduce reporting burdens, and replace Article 8 and 9 with three voluntary product categories: a sustainable category for products already meeting high sustainability standards, a transition category for products supporting companies or projects on a credible path to sustainability, and an additional category to reflect other sustainability-related strategies.

A UK Perspective

SFDR is an EU Regulation which, following Brexit, was not formally transposed into UK law. However, the UK has its own similar regulations, the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements (SDR), which apply anti-greenwashing rules to how financial products are marketed. It has its own labelling system (Sustainability Focus & Impact) which, whilst appearing similar to Article 8 & 9 in SFDR, do not translate directly.

In simple terms, a UK SDR fund must demonstrate it meets certain criteria before it can be legally marketed, whereas an EU SFDR fund simply discloses information about its objectives and activities.

If a UK asset manager has an EU subsidiary, manages an EU-domiciled fund, or simply markets a fund to EU investors, then it must comply with SFDR.

In reality, many UK asset managers will have to report under both regimes - SFDR for its EU activities and SDR for its UK activities. In some cases, there may be overlap and duplication.

Even where a UK fund solely operates in the UK, it is likely that UK funds will acquire and divest assets from EU and international investors and, as such, need to consider aligning and upgrade their portfolio to SFDR standards. Doing so will make assets more attractive to a wider range of investors and potentially increase value.

How Can Antea UK Help?

Antea Group UK can help record SFDR asset-level data, whether we're involved at the acquisition, divestment, refinancing, or redevelopment stage.

As part of our wider ESG due diligence reporting, we collect asset-level data through site visits, discussions with key stakeholders, and data room reviews to ensure asset alignment with SDR and/or SFDR requirements.

Where an asset or portfolio is not aligned to ESG objectives, our prioritised practical action plans show how individual assets can be improved, including capital expense budgets and timelines.

At Antea Group UK, we help our clients assess risk against their regulatory obligations, as well as providing expert advice and tangible solutions for enhancing ESG impacts.

Questions about SFDR or ESG due diligence for your real estate portfolio? Contact us today to learn how we can support your investment strategy:

Dan Ellis

Dan.Ellis@Anteagroup.uk

07586 113753

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SOURCE: Antea Group UK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/what-is-sfdr-a-guide-to-esg-due-diligence-for-real-estate-invest-1206063